B-roll, Audio, & Photos: Governor Hochul Greets Shoppers to Highlight 2025 State of the State Affordability Agenda

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul walked with shoppers at the Crossgates Shopping Mall in Albany to discuss her first proposal for the 2025 State of State’s affordability agenda — New York State’s first-ever state-wide Inflation Refund, building on the promise to put money in the pockets of New Yorkers.

B-ROLL: Governor Hochul's interactions with constituents at Crossgates Shopping Mall in Albany are available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: Photos of the event are available here.

