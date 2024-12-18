Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.17.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Stephanie Dougherty, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director at the Office of Traffic Safety. Dougherty has been Deputy Secretary of Transportation Safety and Enforcement at the California State Transportation Agency since 2016. She held multiple roles at the Department of Motor Vehicles from 2008 to 2016, including Chief of Enterprise Planning and Performance Management, Acting Assistant Deputy Director of Field Operations, and Manager of the Strategic and Organizational Analysis Unit. She was Research Director for the Public Employee Post-Employment Benefits Commission from 2007 to 2008. Dougherty held multiple roles at Blue Shield of California from 2005 to 2007, including Lead Project Manager and Project Manager. Dougherty was Staff Assistant to the Governor at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 2004 to 2005. She was an Executive Fellow at the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2003 to 2004. Dougherty held multiple roles at Deloitte Consulting from 1998 to 2003, including Manager, Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Summer Associate. Dougherty earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $176,808. Dougherty is registered without party preference.

Kelsey Carter, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief of Administration in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Staff Services Manager II since 2022, and held several positions since 2008, including Staff Services Manager I, Associate Governmental Program Analyst, Staff Services Analyst, and Office Technician. Carter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $150,000. Carter is a Democrat.

Genevie Candelaria, of Long Beach, has been appointed Superintendent of Correctional Education at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Assistant Chief of Education since 2020. Candelaria was Supervisor of Correctional Education Programs at the California Institution for men from 2013 to 2020, and Supervisor of Academic Instruction from 2010 to 2011. She was Supervisor of Academic Instruction at the California Institution for Women from 2009 to 2010, and an Academic Teacher from 2005 to 2009. Candelaria earned a Master of Arts degree in Education Administration from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Child Development from California State University, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,876. Candelaria is a Democrat.

Allison S. Joe, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Equity and Workforce at the California State Transportation Agency. Joe was Senior Advisor to Mayor Darrell Steinberg since 2024 and a Lecturer at the University of California, Davis since 2017. She was Senior Advisor to Vice Mayor Eric Guerra from 2023 to 2024. Joe was Chief of Staff and Policy Director to Sacramento City Councilmember Jay Schenirer from 2017 to 2022. She was Deputy Director at the California Strategic Growth Council from 2012 to 2017. Joe was Senior Planner at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 2011 to 2012. She was a Housing Policy Analyst at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2011. Joe held multiple roles at Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. from 2003 to 2009, including Vice President, Senior Associate, and Associate. She was Program Coordinator at Gateway Cities Partnership, Inc. from 2001 to 2003. Joe was a Research Associate at the Los Angeles Regional Technology Alliance from 2001 to 2002. She was a Legislative Assistant at the California Technology, Trade, and Commerce Agency from 2000 to 2001. Joe was a Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance from 1999 to 2000. Joe was an Executive Fellow at the California Arts Council from 1998 to 1999. She serves as the Vice President of Diversity and Equity at the American Planning Association, California Chapter, on the board of directors of Next City, Mutual Housing California, and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, American Planning Association and the Urban Land Institute. Joe earned a Master of Arts in Planning from University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from Claremont McKenna College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $179,004. Joe is a Democrat.

Debra Gore, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the State Bar of California. Gore has been President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenlining Institute since 2019. She was Executive Director of the San Francisco Conservation Corps from 2015 to 2019. Gore was Chief Development Officer at the Cal Alumni Association from 2012 to 2014. She was Executive Director of the Department of Athletics at the University of San Francisco from 2006 to 2010. Gore was Senior Associate Athletic Director for Finance and Business Operations at Stanford University Department of Athletics from 1999 to 2006. She was Business Development Manager at Bechtel Enterprises, Inc from 1993 to 1999. Gore was the chair and member of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco 12th District Community Advisory Council and Pacific Gas & Electric California Community Advisory Group and on the board of directors for the National Insurance Alliance of California. She earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Sciences in Management Sciences from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $50 per diem. Gore is a Democrat.

Ruben Mancillas, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Mancillas has been a Special Education and Resource Specialist Teacher at ABC Unified School District since 2000, where he was previously a Special Education and Special Day Class Teacher from 1998 to 2001. He is a member of the California Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers and Little Owl Foundation for Childhood Education. Mancillas earned a Master of Science degree in Special Education from National University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Mancillas is a Democrat.

Danette Brown, of Walnut, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where she has been serving since 2022. Brown has been a Teacher and Multi-Tiered System of Support Instructional & Intervention Coach for the La Habra City School District since 2019, where she held several positions from 1996 to 2019 including Academic Coach, School Site Resource Teacher and Title 1 Coordinator, Project GLAD Trainer and Writing Teacher. She has been a Field Consultant at the Orange County Department of Education since 2010. Brown is a member of the California Teachers Association, La Habra Education Association, California Council on Teacher Education and the National Education Association. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from National University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Brown is a Democrat.

Michael de la Torre, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where he has been serving since 2021. De la Torre has been a Teacher at the Los Angeles Unified School District since 1991. He is a member of United Teachers Los Angeles, American Federation of Teachers, California Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and California Teachers Association. De la Torre earned a Bachelor of Arts in Statistics and Spanish Language & Literature from University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. De la Torre is a Democrat.

Jose Manuel Cardenas, of Modesto, has been reappointed to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where has been serving since 2021. Cardenas has been a K-12 School Counselor at Stockton Unified School District since 2005. He was Adjunct Professor at California State University, Stanislaus from 2016 to 2017. Cardenas was an Outreach Specialist for the Center for Excellence in Graduate Education at California State University, Stanislaus from 2011 to 2012. He was Adjunct Counselor at Modesto Junior College in 2011. Cardenas was an Academic Case Manager for Modesto City Schools at Hanshaw Middle School in 2005. He was a Head Resident Counselor at the Pre-College Institute Science Enrichment Program at California State University, San Diego from 1999 to 2004. Cardenas is a member of the California Association of School Counselors, American School Counselor Association, San Diego Lifetime Alumni Network and Phi Kappa Phi. He earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, Stanislaus and a Master of Science degree in School Counseling and Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in Chicano, Africana, and Child Development from California State University, San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Cardenas is a Democrat.

Love Adu, of Cypress, has been appointed to the California Community College Board of Governors. Adu has been a Voters Choice Act Ambassador for California Secretary of State, Peer Tutor at Cypress College, Senator at the Associated Students of Cypress College, Publicist for the Cypress College Honors Program and Policy Researcher at Diversify our Narrative since 2024, and a Civic Representative at DoSomething.org and Poll Monitor and Misinformation Captain at Common Cause since 2023. She was a Social Media Intern for California Senator Tom Umberg in 2021. Adu is a Co-Founder of the Politics and Policy Club at Cypress College, Board Member of League of Women Voters, North Orange County Chapter, Member of the Student Senate of California Community Colleges, Youth Advisory Board Member at The Representation Project Member of the GLSEN National Student Council and Partner at the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition. The position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Adu is not registered to vote.

Ricardo De La Fuente, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Community College Board of Governors where he has been serving since 2024. De La Fuente has been a Managing Partner at American International Enterprises Inc. since 2014. He was President and Co-Founder of Streich Solar Industries from 2011 to 2013. De La Fuente was a Sponsorship Director at the Harvard WECAN Conference from 2009 to 2010. He is a member of the Young President’s Organization and YPO Global Diplomacy Network. The position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. De La Fuente is a Democrat.

Adrienne Brown, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors where she has been serving since 2023. She has been a Faculty Member for the Los Angeles Community College District since 2013. She was a HSI-STEM Mentor and Outreach Coordinator for California State University, Fullerton from 2012 to 2013. She was Program Coordinator for the University of California TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science program from 2010 to 2012. Brown was a Site Coordinator for Think Together from 2008 to 2010. She earned a Master of Education degree in Education Counseling from California State University, San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per month. Brown is a Democrat.