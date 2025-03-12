Governor Newsom urges caution and preparedness as storm impacts much of California

Fire and rescue deployment: Cal OES pre-deployed flood fighting and debris flow response resources to Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Glenn, El Dorado, Nevada, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

64 Fire Engines

7 Local Government Dozers

3 Front Loaders

3 Excavators

6 Helicopters

11 Hand Crews

36 Specialized Personnel

8 Swift Water Rescue Teams

7 US&R Companies

1 Regional Task Force

Additionally, CAL FIRE has 242 total engines deployed throughout the state to rapidly respond, including 109 staffed in the Southern Region and 133 in the Northern Region.

Watershed and debris work: To date, the Cal OES Watershed and Debris Flow Task Force deployed over 120 miles of protective measures:

606,576 feet of compost sock.

22,625 feet straw wattle.

7,500 feet silt fence.

7,960 feet of K-rail secured for use by local government partners.

Cal OES, in partnership with Caltrans, California Conservation Corps, California State Parks and California Geological Survey, is clearing sediment from an impacted community in the Pacific Palisades to help residents stay safe from debris flows and storm impacts.

CalGuard proactively removed 298,335 cubic yards of debris and materials from the Sierra Madre Villa Basin and Eaton Canyon Reservoir.

319,000 sandbags and 5,600 super sacks were deployed to Southern California locations through the Department of Water Resources (DWR).