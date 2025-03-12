Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.11.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Adele Burnes, of Berkeley, has been appointed Chief at the Division of Apprenticeship Standards. Burnes has been Acting Chief at the Division of Apprenticeship Standards since 2024, where she has been Deputy Chief since 2021. She was Regional Director of Apprenticeships for the Bay Area Community College Consortium from 2020 to 2021. Burnes was Senior Director of Operations and Strategic Planning at Year Up from 2019 to 2020. She held multiple roles at YouNoodle from 2011 to 2019, including Chief Operating Officer and Director of Client Happiness. Burnes was Operations Director at Bettermeans from 2009 to 2011. She was a Project Specialist for the Broadband Initiative at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative from 2006 to 2008. Burnes was an English Teacher at Next Level English Conversation Institute from 2005 to 2006. She was an Office Manager at TRACS Inc. from 2003 to 2005. Burnes earned a Master of Science degree in Information Systems and a Master of Business Administration degree in Public and Non-Profit Management from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology from Columbia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $173,712. Burnes is a Democrat.

Shrina Kurani, of Riverside, has been appointed Deputy Director of Venture Capital at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. Kurani has been a Venture Specialist at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank since 2023 and a Managing Partner at SNØCAP since 2022. She was Vice President of Business at Republic from 2018 to 2022. Kurani was an Associate at Better Ventures from 2017 to 2018. She earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Studies and Sustainability Science from Lund University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Riverside. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $165,000. Kurani is a Democrat.

Tyler Sadwith, of Richmond, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of Health Care Programs at the California Department of Health Care Services, where he has been State Medicaid Director since 2024. Sadwith has held several roles at the California Department of Health Care Services since 2021, including State Medicaid Director, Deputy Director of Behavioral Health, and Assistant Deputy Director of Behavioral Health. He held multiple roles at the Technical Assistance Collaborative Inc. from 2018 to 2021, including Senior Consultant and Senior Associate. Sadwith held several roles at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from 2011 to 2018, including Technical Director, Health Insurance Specialist, and Contracting Officer’s Representative. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Reed College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $216,000. Sadwith is a Democrat.