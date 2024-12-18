I GOT THIS Foundation Announces TAIL Activewear as Title Sponsor of the 2025 TAIL I GOT THIS Championship

Female Champions photo from the 2024 I GOT THIS Championship.

I GOT THIS Welcomes TAIL Activewear as Title Sponsor - 2025 TAIL I GOT THIS Championship

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The I GOT THIS Foundation is thrilled to announce its partnership with TAIL Activewear as they become the title sponsor for the 2025 TAIL I GOT THIS Championship, a groundbreaking event dedicated to providing playing opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in empowering athletes with disabilities, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and compete on an international stage.

Uniting for a Greater Cause

The 2025 TAIL I GOT THIS Championship will take place over three days, attracting competitors from the United States and Canada. This event not only highlights the athletic prowess of individuals with intellectual disabilities but also serves as a beacon of inclusivity and opportunity within the sporting world. As the title sponsor, TAIL Activewear reaffirms its commitment to fostering diversity and supporting initiatives that have historically been overlooked.

"At TAIL Activewear, we believe in the power of sport to transform lives," said Jerry Edwards, CEO & President at TAIL Activewear. "We have been lucky enough to work with Amy for the past several years, and she embodies the true spirit of our brand and the Tail customer: someone who has a passion for life and her sport and a love for building community. We could not be more thrilled to support the I GOT THIS Championship and its mission to create meaningful opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation and inclusivity in the sports community."

A Global Gathering

The championship will feature a comprehensive schedule, including two days of competitive golf, a clinic, lunches, dinners, and other opportunities for families to socialize and network. Participants will receive a player gifting package, including apparel gifted by Tail, adding to the overall experience. The event aims to provide an enriching environment where athletes can learn, grow, and connect with peers across North America. "This 3rd Annual TAIL I GOT THIS Championship represents a pivotal moment for athletes with intellectual disabilities," stated Tracy Hupko, Executive Director at the I GOT THIS Foundation. "With the support of TAIL Activewear, we are able to expand our reach and impact, bringing international competitors together to celebrate their skills and achievements."

Beyond the Green

The significance of this event extends beyond the realm of golf. It presents an opportunity for various industries to recognize the untapped potential within the community of athletes with intellectual disabilities. By embracing inclusivity, companies can drive innovation and productivity, harnessing the diverse perspectives and talents of all individuals.

Event Details and Participation

The 2025 TAIL I GOT THIS Championship will host 40 golfers and their caddies from February 14 - 16, 2025, at Toka Sticks Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. Pre-registration is required and closes on January 6, 2025. Players interested in participating can access the event at https://i-got-this-championship.perfectgolfevent.com. The event promises to be a memorable experience for each athlete, fostering a sense of confidence, community and camaraderie.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information, send an email to Tracy@igotthis.foundation.

I GOT THIS Foundation

The I GOT THIS Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing golf instruction and playing opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. Golf is a sport where everyone plays the same game on the same field. Our vision is that the game of golf reflects the diversity of society in its inclusion of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

About TAIL Activewear

TAIL Activewear is a leader in sporty, stylish apparel designed for women who value performance and fashion. Since its inception, TAIL has been committed to empowering individuals through sports and active lifestyles, supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and diversity.

