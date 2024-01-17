I GOT THIS Championship Announces Grant Thornton Presenting Sponsorship

The tournament, presented by Grant Thornton, will host athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the nation.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd annual I GOT THIS Championship tees off at Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Phoenix

The tournament, presented by Grant Thornton, will host athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the nation.

The I GOT THIS Foundation, dedicated to promoting golf instruction and playing opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, announced their 2nd annual I GOT THIS Championship. Held at the Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Phoenix Feb. 17 – 18, 2024, the tournament will bring together nearly 40 athletes with intellectual disabilities hailing from nine states. Among the participants is Amy Bockerstette, co-founder of the I GOT THIS Foundation.

Building on the success of last year’s tournament, this year’s championship has been extended to run for two days. With 18 holes of independent play each day, the tournament will also incorporate a short game clinic led by I GOT THIS Foundation’s Lead Instructor Matt Acuff.

"Our families will find themselves immersed in an environment designed for them from the moment they step on the course, rather than one that merely makes accommodations,” said Tracy Hupko, Executive Director of the I GOT THIS Foundation. “We are dedicated to providing our athletes with the same quality experiences as any other golf tournament.”

Earlier this year, Grant Thornton, tournament sponsor and one of America’s largest providers of audit and assurance, tax and advisory services, named the I GOT THIS Foundation as one of its Purple Paladins. The Paladin program helps emerging nonprofit organizations with funding, business advice, volunteer support, and raises awareness for the organization’s work and mission.

As part of the program, the I GOT THIS Foundation participated in the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-team golf tournament that saw LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR players compete together in a unique co-sanctioned event last December 2023. During the tournament, the Foundation hosted a Discovery Golf Clinic that provided professional instruction to adults with intellectual disabilities from the Naples area community.

“We are delighted to witness first-hand the impact of the I GOT THIS Foundation. Seeing the sheer joy among the athletes, instructors and volunteers was truly inspiring,” said Laura Eilts, Director of Community Impact and Cause Marketing at Grant Thornton. “The I GOT THIS Foundation has a mission that resonates with so many people and we are proud to support their efforts to empower those with intellectual disabilities through sports and recreation. We believe that the Foundation’s work will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of many individuals, their families, and communities across the country for years to come.”

I GOT THIS welcomes all community members to come support the players and watch some amazing golf. Anyone interested in volunteering for the championship may reach out to Tracy Hupko at tracy@igotthis.foundation. For more information, visit www.igotthis.foundation/events

I GOT THIS Foundation, is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing golf instruction, playing opportunities, and organized events, for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Foundation is committed to teaching people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities to play golf, paving the way for them to compete in leagues with typical peers, join high school teams and even obtain athletic college scholarships. Golf is a sport where everyone plays the same game on the same field. Our vision is that people with intellectual disabilities become included in those games.