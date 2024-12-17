How far is that sasquatch? We have the answer.

How far is that sasquatch? And how big is it? Might seem like random questions, but they’re commonly asked at Black’s Creek Shooting east of Boise. The 500-meter range is filled with dozens of different-sized steel targets spread across various distances.

Not to leave you hanging: the sasquatch is 12X8 inches and located at 517 yards. (So bring lots of ammo.)

Idaho Fish and Game staff have created a map to help long-distance shooters know the size of each target, and its distance from the firing line. This is critical information, particularly when you’re shooting at a 3-inch round target at 550 yards. (Bring even more ammo.) Each target is color coded on the map, so you can find it on a grid that shows the shape of the target (white shark, 14x5 inches, 523 yards).

The range map and grid is available online so you can check it out before get to the range, print off a copy, or pull it up on your smart phone or tablet when you get there.

Winter hours at Black’s Creek Range is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, but the 500-meter range operates only Fridays and Sundays, same hours. Blacks Creek is closed on holidays. For more information on hours, fees and directions, go to Black's Creek webpage.