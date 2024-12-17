Brownsville CBP officers seize $3.3 million in cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry this weekend intercepted alleged cocaine valued at more than $3.3 million in a single enforcement action.

“This is a significant amount of cocaine intercepted by our frontline CBP officers and the enforcement action underscores the seriousness of the drug threat we face and the resolve of our officers to apply their training, experience and technology to prevent it from reaching U.S. streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 245 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Veterans International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 2012 Ford hauling a utility trailer driven by a 50-year-old male Mexican citizen to secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 100 packages hidden within the conveyance. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 245.50 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $3,336,864.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver along with a passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.

