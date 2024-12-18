DASH Carolina Ranked #44 on Triangle Business Journal’s 2024 Fast 50 List

For the second consecutive year, the residential real estate company was recognized for its innovative approach, rapid growth, & impact in the Triangle area.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASH Carolina , a Raleigh-based residential real estate company, has secured the 44th spot on the Triangle Business Journal’s (TBJ) Fast 50 list for 2024 . DASH Carolina ranked on the Fast 50 List in 2022 and 2023, making 2024 the company’s third consecutive year on the prestigious list, celebrating the fastest-growing private companies in the Raleigh-Durham area.Founded with a vision to transform the real estate experience, DASH Carolina attributes its success to an innovative home buying and selling approach. The company thrives on helping clients navigate one of life’s most significant milestones seamlessly and with personalized care. This client-centered ethos has propelled DASH Carolina's growth and positioned it as a leader in the Triangle’s competitive real estate market.Led by CEO Quentin Dane, DASH Carolina operates with a hybrid work model, offering flexibility while fostering collaboration and professional growth. The company’s systems and processes empower its 44 employees to succeed in a fast-paced, ever-changing industry. DASH Carolina plans to double its team in the next 12 months, with 50 new hires anticipated.The TBJ FAST 50 list is determined through a rigorous evaluation of revenue growth, profitability, and community impact. DASH Carolina’s ranking reflects its commitment to driving both business success and meaningful connections within the Triangle.About DASH Carolina:Since 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.

