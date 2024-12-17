Recruiting more nurses to support PEI healthcare system

CANADA, December 17 - The PEI Transition to Registered Nursing in Canada (TRNC) program celebrates the graduation of 34 internationally educated nurses who are now equipped to help address the nursing shortage in PEI.

Since May 2024, the rigorous 14-week TRNC program, has been a key initiative in educating internationally educated nurses to integrate into the PEI healthcare system. To date, 4 of 7 planned intakes for 2024 have been completed, with 34 graduates and an additional 21 learners currently progressing through various stages, receiving tailored education in Canadian nursing practices, regulations, and patient care standards.

“We are incredibly proud of the 34 graduates who have successfully completed the PEI TRNC program. Their hard work and dedication demonstrate the high caliber of internationally educated nurses who are joining our healthcare system. This milestone is a significant step in addressing the growing demand for skilled nurses in PEI.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

With ongoing monthly intakes, the program is set to welcome even more internationally educated nurses, ensuring a steady flow of new talent into the healthcare sector.

For those nurses who can’t take the accelerated pathway for licensing through the TRNC program, the RN Bridging Program is an alternative pathway designed for internationally educated nurses needing additional training to meet Canadian standards. The RN Bridging Program has successfully graduated three learners and the next intake for this program begins January 6, 2025.

“With the success of the TRNC and RN Bridging Programs, PEI remains committed to enhancing the diversity and strength of the healthcare workforce by providing internationally educated nurses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in their careers,” said Minister McLane. “These programs are part of the ongoing recruitment efforts to decrease current vacancies in the healthcare system.”

In addition to training and integrating internationally trained nurses on PEI, the Government of PEI has also expanded seats at the UPEI School of Nursing program by 23% since 2021, with 98 nursing students seats now available.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca