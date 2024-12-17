Final Judgment Ordered in Harnett Nuisance Case

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C.

After an extensive history of disturbances, a homicide, drug violations, shootings, and numerous calls to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the community surrounding Sundowner Lane in Angier should soon see long awaited changes. On December 16, 2024, Resident Superior Court Judge Winston Gilchrist signed a Consent Judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action regarding the properties located at 249 and 295 Sundowner Lane, Angier.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the County of Harnett on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community. This investigation began with a collaborative decision between the Harnett County Sheriff, Wayne Coats and County Officials.

“These properties have been a magnet for illegal activity. Law enforcement officers have worked tirelessly to conduct search warrants, arrests, and operations to deter the criminal activity taking place at these properties and it has continued to strain our county resources.” said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. “This investigation was successful because of an outstanding investigation between Harnett County Officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”

The terms of the Consent Judgment called for the properties to be sold and forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the properties, which forbids future nuisance related criminal activities on the properties. All current occupants and tenants must vacate the properties by December 31, 2025. Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the properties will be arrested and criminally charged.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owners and community members as we worked together to solve this problem. I hope this successful resolution is just the beginning of what is in store for the citizens of the Sundowner community,” said Sheriff Coats.

"The nuisance abatement law provides a multifaceted approach for problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for citizens of North Carolina,” said Scottie Shoaf, Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “I am grateful for our strong partnership with Harnett County and the citizens of this community.”