MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDPS Attends Washington County Event During NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action

What: NC S.A.F.E. Attends National Black Bear Festival During Week of Action

Where: On the banks of the Roanoke River in Plymouth, NC

When: Friday, June 6, through Saturday, June 7

The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is attending the National Black Bear Festival to bring NC S.A.F.E.’s third annual Week of Action to Washington County.

The festival attracts North Carolinians from across the state and will include other community partners. NC S.A.F.E. will be there to distribute free gun locks and other materials to members of the community.

NCDPS launched NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) in response to an alarming number of deaths of children and youths caused by firearm injury and a surge in firearm theft. This statewide initiative is designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage.

Firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians that taking simple steps, like locking your weapons, can make communities safer and avoid preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should contact ncsafe@ncdps.gov with any questions or interview requests related to this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at ncsafe.org/about.

North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.

About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.