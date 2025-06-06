MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDPS Attends Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Event and Fayetteville Gun Show During NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action

What: NC S.A.F.E. Attends Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Event and Fayetteville Gun Show During Week of Action

Where:

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Event: 4115 Legion Road, Hope Mills, NC

Fayetteville Gun Show: 1960 Coliseum Dr., Fayetteville, NC

When:

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Event: Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fayetteville Gun Show: Saturday, June 7, through Sunday, June 8

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – During the third annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) will attend a Jeep Event Fun Fair hosted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office nonprofit Shop with a Sheriff Foundation. NCDPS will also attend a Fayetteville gun show at Crown Expo Center. NC S.A.F.E. will be at both events to distribute free gun locks and other materials to members of the community.

NCDPS launched NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) in response to an alarming number of deaths of children and youths caused by firearm injury and a surge in firearm theft. This statewide initiative is designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage.

Firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina. This July marks two years since Fayetteville father Fon Dockery lost his daughter Jenesis because of an unsecured gun in someone else’s home. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians that taking simple steps, like locking your weapons, can make communities safer and avoid preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should contact ncsafe@ncdps.gov with any questions or interview requests related to this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.

About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.