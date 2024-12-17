Palomar Health Partners with PayZen to Transform Healthcare Affordability

PayZen and Palomar Health Announce Partnership

New payment solution launching across Palomar Health facilities in Fall 2024

The partnership with PayZen reflects our mission to reimagine healthcare with innovative, patient-centered solutions, making it easier for patients to prioritize their health without financial stress.” — Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palomar Health , California’s largest healthcare district, is proud to announce its partnership with PayZen , a technology company tackling healthcare affordability with AI-powered solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing Palomar Health patients with seamless, interest-free payment options while enhancing their access to care. Through this partnership, Palomar Health will transition from its current program to PayZen’s advanced platform, offering numerous benefits.With PayZen, patients can easily enroll in interest-free payment plans through text, email, or online portals, simplifying the process of managing their medical expenses. Committed to providing affordable care and patient satisfaction, Palomar Health aims to enhance its financial operations through this innovative solution."We are proud to partner with Palomar Health to redefine how healthcare affordability is addressed," said Itzik Cohen, CEO of PayZen. "By leveraging our technology, we’re not only simplifying the payment process but also removing financial barriers that prevent patients from accessing the care they need. Together, we’re making healthcare more inclusive, seamless, and accessible for everyone."PayZen offers a unique approach to healthcare affordability by utilizing technology to deliver personalized payment plans at no cost to patients. For Palomar Health, this partnership accelerates cash flow while eliminating financial barriers that patients may face. Patients with qualifying balances will receive a link via SMS or email to enroll in a no-fee and no-interest payment plan for their medical expenses, fully aligned with Palomar Health’s patient-centered financial policies. The process is fast and secure and requires no downloads or additional apps. Access will also be available through Palomar Health’s website and patient portals supported by live, U.S.-based customer service.“This partnership highlights Palomar Health’s ongoing mission to reimagine healthcare by providing innovative patient-centered solutions,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “With PayZen, we’re making it easier for patients to prioritize their health without financial stress.”The partnership provides significant benefits for both patients and Palomar Health. Patients will have access to zero-interest, no-fee payment plans with a quick and automated enrollment process without impacting their credit scores. PayZen delivers non-recourse cash acceleration for Palomar Health while improving patient financial engagement.For information about PayZen, visit PayZen.com. For more information on Palomar Health, visit PalomarHealth.org . For all media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com. Esta información y comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.About PayZenPayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company solving the growing problem of patient payment responsibility with superior technology and a modern approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.About Palomar HealthEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.

