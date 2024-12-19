PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO. NAMES KIMBERLY BEAN VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co ., where modern American hospitality is reimagined to both take you back and move you forward, recently announced Kimberly Bean as the new Vice President of Marketing, effective December 16. A recognized expert with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant and foodservice space, Bean will lead the iconic brand as it enters a more modern era with an evolution that marks notable changes to restaurant design, service, and menu. In her role, Bean will guide the organization in creating meaningful connections with guests, including focusing on social and digital channels that align with their newly outlined target audiences.“At Perkins, we are leading a monumental evolution of a legacy brand, which is allowing us to connect with new audiences. During this time we are delighted to welcome Kimberly to our team, as she brings extensive expertise in brand management, market research, and cross-functional team leadership. Her talents and knowledge will be incredibly valuable as we continue to evolve and expand our brand,” said Toni Ronayne, President of Perkins American Food Co.A seasoned leader in marketing strategy, product innovation, and consumer insights, Bean recently served as Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Menu Strategy at Papa John’s International. She led a dynamic team focused on shaping the brand’s commercial strategy, including the development of new products and marketing campaigns that drive guest engagement, loyalty, and business growth.Bean’s expertise also spans across brand management, product innovation, and marketing operations. She has a proven track record of delivering impactful strategies that support business objectives while enhancing the consumer experience. She previously held senior roles at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Bloomin' Brands, where she led marketing initiatives that contributed to sustained sales growth, operational efficiencies, and branded innovation.“I am passionate about brand growth and culinary innovation, so I am thrilled to join Perkins as they focus on these key elements during such a pivotal time in the brands history. Throughout my career, I have made it my mission to deliver exceptional brand experiences and operational success across the restaurant industry,” said Kimberly Bean, Vice President of Marketing for PerkinsTM American Food Co. “I look forward to sharing my love for hospitality and creating genuine memorable experiences for our guests and team members.”For more information on Perkins American Food Co., visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit PerkinsFranchising.com. About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

