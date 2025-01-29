NOVEL TRACES THE ROOTS OF VALENTINE'S DAY IN TALE OF LOVE, WAR, FAITH AND REBELLION

The Legend of Valentine Sheldon Collins

THE LEGEND OF VALENTINE by Sheldon Collins

A powerful work — one that will captivate readers long after the final page.” — Lee Holden, Author, TV Personality

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, more than 136 million Americans join over a billion people worldwide in celebrating Valentine's Day, collectively spending a staggering $25.9 billion in the US alone, as reported by Capital One Shopping Research. Yet, amidst this flurry of commerce, how many people truly understand the origins of this day?To uncover the history, we must journey back to Rome in 269 AD, an era marked by tyranny and turmoil, where an aged-old love story sparked a revolution of clandestine wedding ceremonies led by Saint Valentine. And so, as it turns out, this tale makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for those seeking an exciting and romantic narrative.The soon-to-be-released historical novel, The Legend of Valentine (Hutchinson & Collins Publishing) by Sheldon Collins , launches the first book in a captivating Valentine historical fiction series. Set against the backdrop of an empire in chaos, this gripping saga invites readers into a world where love defies all odds, heroes rise from the shadows, and the undying spirit of hope shines through the darkest times.Valentine, a once-fearsome warrior reborn from the brink of death, sheds his violent past for a new destiny inspired by his blind lover, Agatha. Under the harsh rule of Emperor Claudius II, Valentine undertakes a perilous quest to secretly wed lovers, defying imperial edicts that banned Christian unions at the time.As Valentine’s covert acts of defiance grow bolder, he challenges the tyrannical order and captures the masses’ hearts, minds, and faith. His daring deeds plant the seeds for a tradition that echoes through the ages, laying the foundation for what the world now celebrates as Valentine’s Day.Ironically, the themes in The Legend of Valentine—overcoming adversity, political oppression, and the division of beliefs—deeply resonate with today's global struggles. Intentionally crafted by the author, this ancient tale remains timeless and relevant, a refreshing reminder of love’s power to unite and heal us all.The Historical Fiction Company calls The Legend of Valentine “an incredible story of Valentine’s life—well told with a cast of secondary characters who either wish to bed him or murder him—an immersive tale with a surprising twist that shows that true love never dies.”Readers' Favorite has awarded the book its prestigious five-star rating. The review highlights, “Collins masterfully weaves the slow-burning themes of love, faith, and defiance into a powerful crescendo, creating a story that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever stood up for their beliefs, regardless of the cost.”Adds Kirkus Reviews, “A complex and ambitious adventure for lovers of ancient historical romance.”The Legend of Valentine will be available online starting January 21, 2025, at major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Exclusive Collector's Editions and author-autographed prints will be available in limited quantities directly through the author’s website at: sheldoncollins.com/shop.Audiobook enthusiasts are in for a remarkable experience. Co-directed by Collins and produced by Pro Audio Voices, the audiobook of The Legend of Valentine features a diverse and talented cast of 20 international voice-over actors. For an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the audiobook's creation, including videos featuring the cast, visit the author’s website at sheldoncollins.com/audiobook.ABOUT THE AUTHORSheldon Collins is a distinguished storyteller whose career originated in Hollywood as a screenwriter and director. His films, acclaimed for their compelling narratives and intricate character development, have graced premium television channels and been highlighted at numerous film festivals. Collins’ cinematic background profoundly shapes his literary style, infusing his writings with a vivid, film-like quality. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric from UC Berkeley and a Master of Fine Arts in Directing from the prestigious American Film Institute. Collins lives with his family in California.For more information about the author and to order The Legend of Valentine, visit sheldoncollins.com.

