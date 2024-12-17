VADOC Celebrates Recipients of Inaugural “VADOC Valor Awards” for Their Courage in Fa...

Agency News

Agency News December 17, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) celebrated the tremendous acts of courage demonstrated by eight corrections team members Tuesday at the inaugural presentation of the VADOC Valor Awards.

The Valor Awards, presented at the VADOC’s Academy for Staff Development – Crozier, honored corrections team members who displayed exceptional acts of courage and valor in the face of adversity. Team members must have demonstrated one or more of the following:

Taking decisive action to protect colleagues, inmates, probationers, or the public in a life-threatening situation.

Exhibiting extraordinary commitment to duty under dangerous or high-pressure circumstances.

Acting with honor and selflessness, even when personal safety is at risk, while upholding the values of our agency.

The VADOC congratulates the following corrections team winners for receiving the agency’s first Valor Awards:

Candace Baird: Probation & Parole Officer, District 17, Abingdon

Parker Cosner: Corrections Officer, Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Daniel Deavers Jr.: Senior Probation & Parole Officer, District 39. Harrisonburg

Kensey Hankins: Corrections Officer, Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Jason Losego: Corrections Officer, Beaumont Correctional Center

Shannon Osborne: Corrections Sergeant, Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Demetrius Thomas: Corrections Officer, Beaumont Correctional Center

Lori Wilmouth, Senior Probation & Parole Officer, District 13, Lynchburg

“I can’t thank each Valor Award recipient enough for their courage in the face of adversity,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “While the work our team does is often unseen by the public, the valor of our employees shines through in critical moments. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our agency’s mission and for upholding our values each and every day.”

The name of each Valor Award winner will be featured on a dedicated plaque at VADOC headquarters, commemorating their lasting contributions to the VADOC’s mission of ensuring public safety by providing effective incarceration, supervision, and evidence-based reentry services.

Valor Award recipients were nominated by VADOC employees and selected by the agency’s senior leadership.