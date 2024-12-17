ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 20-Jan. 6) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – No full closures are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways for construction or maintenance work over the next three weekends as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to limit impacts on holiday traffic.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule closures on Valley freeways on the weekends of Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-6. While freeway work is possible at times, including on weeknights, no major restrictions are planned.

No full closures along state highways outside the Phoenix area are planned between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6.

Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including using seat belts, keeping speeds in check, staying alert and avoiding distractions. Never drive while impaired and plan ahead to use a designated driver or ride service.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

