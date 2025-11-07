Winners of ADOT’s 2025 Safety Message Contest announced

PHOENIX – All the votes have been counted in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Safety Message Contest and the public has picked two winning messages!

More than 3,700 votes were cast by the public on 10 finalists. The two winning traffic safety messages are:

CAMP IN THE WOODS

NOT THE LEFT LANE

FAST & FURIOUS?

TRY SAFE

AND COURTEOUS

“I’m excited that thousands of Arizonans participated in our Safety Message Contest this year, writing and voting for engaging messages that focus on safe driving habits,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope these messages and conversations influence drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel so driving is safer for everyone.”

During the first phase of the Safety Message Contest, more than 3,400 entries were submitted. Those messages were narrowed down to 10 finalists and shared with the public so that they could determine the winners.

Eight people submitted the winning message “Camp in the woods, not the left lane.” Those individuals are:

Nate Jabjiniak, Phoenix

Anthony Pagliuca, Scottsdale

Miguel Sevilla, Goodyear

Holly Anne Taylor, Surprise

Melanie Farren, Phoenix

Alexa Cerra, Tempe

Sean Allard, Peoria

Fatimah E., Phoenix

Robert Hopper, who lives in Surprise, submitted the winning message “Fast & furious? Try safe and courteous.”

Each person who submitted a winning message was invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to input their messages into the Dynamic Message Sign system and see their safety message go live via highway cameras. Both safety messages will be displayed on overhead message boards through the weekend.

ADOT displays traffic safety messages as part of a campaign to engage Arizonans about making better decisions behind the wheel. Crashes don’t “just happen.” They’re the result of choices. National crash data shows more than 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, which include drivers choosing to drive impaired, distracted, aggressively or at unsafe speeds.

These are not accidents. They’re risky behaviors that we all need to turn around to reduce preventable crashes and fatalities on Arizona roads.

Find safe driving tips at azdot.gov/NoAccidents.