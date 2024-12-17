Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Indicted on Forgery-Related Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Springfield, S.D. woman has been indicted on 26 forgery-related charges connected to crimes committed while she was an employee of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and performing contract work for the Department of Health.

“Crimes of this nature violate the public’s trust and affect public health,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is the fourth government accountability case the Attorney General’s Office has handled this year. I plan to introduce legislation in the 2025 Legislature that will enhance accountability, improve transparency, and better protect South Dakota taxpayers.”

Renee Strong, 55, was indicted Dec. 17 by a Hughes County Grand Jury on 13 Class 6 felony counts of Offering False or Forged Instruments for Filing or Recording in a Public Office and 13 Class 5 felony counts of Forgery. She is accused of forging and falsifying food service inspection reports while performing inspections for the Department of Health through a contract with the Department of Public Safety.

Each felony count of Offering False or Forged Instruments for Filing or Recording in a Public Office carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Each felony count of Forgery carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Strong has been arrested but has not yet made her initial court appearance. She is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case and the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute. The Department of Public Safety and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office have cooperated in the investigation.

