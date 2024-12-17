Open burning permit requirement reinstated for 21 counties in Western North Carolina as accessibility improves

RALEIGH – Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, the N.C. Forest Service reinstates the requirement for open burning permits in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. The requirement for open burning permits was waived Oct. 12 through the authorization of House Bill 149, the Disaster Recovery Act of 2024.

“North Carolinians never cease to amaze me with their ability to persevere through trying times and overcome great challenges,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Hurricane Helene was nothing short of devastating, but North Carolinians have responded, critical infrastructure has improved and communities are bouncing back. Given the progress made throughout Western North Carolina, we feel the time is right to lift the waiver on burn permits to ensure safe burning practices are applied.”

You can obtain a burn permit from any open authorized permitting agent or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.

When burning outdoors, recommended best practices include the following:

Never burn on a dry, windy day.

Never leave your fire unattended.

Keep a water source, shovel, rake and a phone nearby.

For additional best practices and wildfire prevention tips, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/fc_firesafetyoutdoors.htm.

