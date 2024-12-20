Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus Holds 4th Quarter Meeting in Franklin, Kentucky

Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus

Tourism leaders from across Kentucky gather at KACVB's 4th Quarter Meeting in Franklin, KY, gaining insights and strengthening statewide collaborations.

FRANKLIN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) recently held its 4th Quarter Meeting in Franklin, Kentucky, bringing together tourism professionals from across the state to exchange ideas, gain insights and recognize excellence in the industry.The meeting began with a warm welcome from Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes, setting the stage for a day filled with engaging discussions and networking opportunities.Meeting Highlights:HR Panel: How to Have Difficult Conversations with EmployeesSpeakers included:• Milli McIntosh, Director of HR, Simpson County Schools• Tammie Carey, Director of HR/Community Relations, City of Franklin• Cindy Hanes, President, Leadership Strategies GroupPresentations from the Kentucky Department of Tourism• Kimberly Gester, Kentucky Department of Tourism, discussed the state’s Incentive Program.• Nancy Turner, Deputy Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism, provided updates on statewide initiatives.Keynote: Building Relationships with Local Officials• Rich Ornstein from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) shared strategies to improve relations with local leaders.Market Insights• Tania Goeschi of STR/Costar presented data and trends to enhance marketing strategies.Attendees also enjoyed unique activities highlighting Franklin's charm, creating memorable experiences, and connecting tourism professionals.On the final day of the conference, the membership meeting recognized outstanding contributions to tourism with the following awards:• Hot Dog Award – Leslie Ikerd of Somerset Tourism and Convention Commission, was honored for her exceptional teamwork and dedication to her community. She consistently recognizes the contributions of those she works with and brings tireless energy to every event she facilitates. Leslie exemplifies the spirit of collaboration, always putting the collective success of her team before personal recognition.• The Bomb Award – Janette Marson of ShelbyKY Tourism and Visitors Bureau was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to keeping everyone informed and connected. Her proactive approach to communication and her constant willingness to lend a helping hand make her an invaluable resource to her peers. Janette’s efforts to support and uplift others highlight her dedication to the tourism industry.• Mary Hammond Tourism Director of the Year Award – Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission, was recognized for her outstanding leadership and contributions to tourism in Kentucky, setting a benchmark for excellence in the field. Ms. Noel empowers others, fosters collaborations, and exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated and impactful leader. Her legacy will be one of unwavering support for the communities she serves.The meeting also marked the induction of the new slate of KACVB officers for 2025:• President: Lori Saunders, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission• Vice President: Michele Allen, Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau• Treasurer: Abby Dixon, Henderson Tourist Commission• Secretary: Amy Ellis, Franklin/Simpson County Tourism Commission• Past President: Lori Murphy-Tatum, Richmond KY TourismThe association recognized Lori Murphy-Tatum for her leadership and dedication during her term as President, which significantly contributed to advancing KACVB’s mission and fostering collaboration among tourism professionals.During the conference, KACVB members contributed significantly to the local economy, spending nearly $10,000 at local businesses and attractions.KACVB remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and promoting the Bluegrass State as a premier travel destination.About KACVB: The Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus is committed to supporting tourism professionals in advancing the industry through education, advocacy, and networking.

