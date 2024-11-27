Historic Downtown Georgetown, KY Makes Big Plans for the Holiday Season

The Jolliest Small Business Owners in Georgetown, KY Santa at the Georgetown Community Christmas Tree

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year in Georgetown, KY! There’s something about a small-town Christmas that engages the entire community and evokes a sense of nostalgia. Just think of it as a Norman Rockwell magazine cover sprung to life.Georgetown may be a small town, but it has big plans for the holiday season ahead. It all kicks off Saturday, November 30th on Small Business Saturday. At least 23 downtown businesses – from boutiques and a beauty salon to restaurants and even a non-profit will offer extended hours in an effort to encourage shopping local.One of those shops is Seeds & Saplings, a children’s store on East Main Street, whose owner Resa Browning is spearheading the effort. “It’s been proven that for every $100 you spend at a local small business, $86 is returned to the community in some fashion,” says Browning.If Georgetown residents and visitors needed any more encouragement to “shop small,” the first 25 customers making a purchase at each participating store will receive a red and white Downtown Georgetown reusable bag.Another participating business, A Common Thread, which specializes in custom apparel, has designed a special shirt which merchants have been encouraged to purchase and wear to show an added layer of unity.On December 7th, the annual Home for the Holidays parade with this year’s theme, “Fairy Tale Winter Wonderland,” will take to the streets beginning at 6:00 p.m. “Again, we are suggesting shops and restaurants to keep their doors open before and after the parade with special candlelight hours from 5:00-8:00pm,” says Browning.During the parade, however, all eyes will be on those taking part which include businesses, churches, hospitals, school groups and community leaders – all vying for an award given in one of three categories. “We will have the Spectacular Sparkles Award for the float with the most outstanding light display,” says Lori Saunders, Executive Director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission. “Then there’s the Magic Spirit Performance Award,” she continues, “open to any entry that includes some form of entertainment. Finally, there’s the Jingle All the Way Award for the most outstanding marching/walking group,” adds Saunders.The parade VIP, however, will be the man in the red suit himself. Santa Claus will make his way down the parade route on a fire engine (what with the reindeer resting up for what’s to come), and afterward he will usher in the start of the season with the lighting of the 18-foot cedar at the Scott County Courthouse, which is Georgetown’s official Christmas tree.On December 15th, a brand-new event, the Holiday Hop and Help, will conclude the trifecta of special events. This one will not only provide another opportunity to tick items off your Christmas gift list, but will also provide support for Scott County’s non-profit organizations ranging from the Scott County Humane Society to Amen House, a local mission dedicated to ending hunger in the community.Fifteen businesses have entered into the spirit of the season by choosing a community non-profit to support in a variety of ways. It's not just the non-profits who will benefit from the Holiday Hop and Help event. Cards will be handed out to shoppers who will then have them signed at each participating business. Afterward, a drawing will be held and three lucky shoppers will get an early Christmas present.“Each will receive $100 in joint downtown Georgetown gift certificate which can be used at a participating business(es) of their choice,” says Browning. “This is just another part of our focus on giving back to our community,” she says.And after all, isn’t giving what Christmas is all about?For more information about Georgetown/Scott County Tourism and upcoming initiatives, visit www.georgetownky.com or follow us on social media.###Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is the Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting amid Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest-growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse, and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown has dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery, Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 19 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown

