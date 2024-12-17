Sexual harassment and the Worker Protection Act 2023 seminar

In recent years, concern about workplace sexual harassment has surged, driven by the #MeToo movement. Countries like Australia, Romania, France and Denmark have implemented measures to tackle this issue.

The UK’s Worker Protection Act (WPA) 2023, effective from 26 October 2024, aligns with this global trend.

The WPA amends the Equality Act 2010, imposing a legal duty on employers to prevent sexual harassment. It is no longer adequate to merely address complaints and incidents after they occur.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) now has the authority to take enforcement action against organisations that fail to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.

Additionally, employment tribunals can increase compensation for sexual harassment by up to 25% if an employer is found to have breached their preventative duty.

Join us at Trinity Chambers to hear James McHugh explain what employers need to know to stay on the right side of this new sexual harassment legislation.

James' presentation will be followed by a presentation on our new in-house ethics framework.

