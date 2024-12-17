Dr. Tara Chalakani to lead Women's Executives Group at Forbes Nonprofit Council

Dr. Tara Chalakani, CEO, Preferred Behavioral Health Group

Preferred Behavioral Health Group today announced that Dr. Tara Chalakani, CEO, was named the inaugural leader of Women Executives at Forbes Nonprofit Council.

In this space, women executives will find the support, insight, collaboration, and information to thrive as professionals in the workplace and their personal lives.” — Dr. Tara Chalakani

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Behavioral Health Group (PBHG) today announced that Dr. Tara Chalakani, CEO, was named the inaugural leader of Women Executives — a new group at Forbes Nonprofit Council.Forbes Nonprofit Council is an invitation-only professional community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.“I am honored and thrilled to lead this initiative,” said Dr. Chalakani, CEO of PBHG. "In this space, women executives will find the support, insight, collaboration, and information to thrive as professionals in the workplace and their personal lives. Inspiring women to level up is one of my greatest passions!"Led by Dr. Chalakani, the team at PBHG was also recently honored by NJBIZ with its 2024 Empowering Women Award, recognizing organizations for their tangible and innovative efforts to advance women in the workplace and the community.ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS:Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com ABOUT DR. TARA CHALAKANI:As the CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group, Dr. Tara is a proud Latina that leads a dynamic and diverse organization that provides comprehensive and compassionate behavioral health services and substance use services to individuals and communities across the lifespan in New Jersey. She has a growth-minded and strategic vision for improving the quality, accessibility, and affordability of care, while fostering a trauma-informed and stigma-free culture within and beyond her organization. Dr. Tara is a seasoned clinician, educator, public speaker, and podcast co-host with over 30 years of expansive experience in the healthcare field. She holds a Doctor of Psychology degree from Walden University, with a specialization in Behavioral Health Leadership. She is also an Associate Professor at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, a Member of CHIEF, a network for women leaders, and an Approved Clinical Supervisor by NBCC.ABOUT PBHG:Preferred Behavioral Health Group (PBHG) is at the forefront of behavioral healthcare in New Jersey, offering comprehensive services since 1978. Committed to fostering healing and hope, PBHG provides top-tier mental health, substance use, and prevention services with a focus on trauma-informed care and inclusivity. With a dedication to innovation and personalized care, PBHG empowers individuals, families, and communities to embrace well-being and attain optimal mental wellness. Explore PBHG's transformative programs and services, grounded in trauma-informed care practices, at preferredbehavioral.org.

