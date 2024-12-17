The American Express® Secures Commitments from Schauffele, Finau and Fowler, Plus 17-year old Phenom Blades Brown

17-year old Blades Brown to make pro debut at The American Express® No. 2-ranked Xander Schauffele Southern California native, Rickie Fowler Tony Finau, No. 26th player in the world

Field of 156 Also Includes Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and Defending Champion Nick Dunlap

With commitments from stars like Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and Rickie Fowler, as well as rising talent like Blades Brown, this event promises to be an exciting showcase of world-class golf,” — tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Express® announced today that it has received commitments from Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, along with 17-year old Blades Brown, to play in the 66th annual tournament, which will be held January 16th-19th, 2025 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club.The four join a competitive 156-player field that also includes PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Nick Dunlap."We are thrilled to welcome an incredible group of players to the 2025 American Express,” said tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe. “With commitments from stars like Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and Rickie Fowler, as well as rising talent like Blades Brown, this event promises to be an exciting showcase of world-class golf. The combination of established veterans and emerging stars makes for a highly competitive field.”The No. 2-ranked Schauffele won two major championships last year: The 2024 PGA Championship and the 2024 Open Championship. Finishing third at The American Expressin 2024, Schauffele’s impressive resume includes having won the 2017 Tour Championship and the gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.In the 22 events on Tour last season, Schauffele had 15 top-10 finishes without missing a cut. He currently boasts the longest active streak of consecutive cuts made, with 56, trailing only Tiger Woods' record of 142 straight from 1998 to 2005.The No. 26th player in the world in the Official World Golf Ranking, Finau’s resume includes six PGA TOUR wins and five top-10 finishes in 2024, including a T3 finish at the 2024 U.S. Open. The three-time Presidents Cup team member and two-time Ryder Cup team member earned PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.A Southern California native, Fowler has earned six PGA TOUR wins throughout his career, and is a four-time Ryder Cup team member and three-time Presidents Cup team member. Notable wins for the 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year include the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.Brown, who will be making his pro debut at The American Express, was named the American Junior Golf Association's 2024 Rolex Junior Player of the Year. The Nashville native became just the third person to win medalist honors at a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior, joining Woods and Bobby Clampett. He placed in the top five at four out of five national junior golf events.Tickets to The American Expressare now on sale at http://www.theamexgolf.com/tickets . Daily passes start at just $60 and include admission to the tournament grounds and all public venues, January 16th-19th, plus access to the GA section for the Friday (Little Big Town) and Saturday (Journey) Concerts Series. American ExpressCard Members receive a 20% discount on tickets (terms apply). Children 15 and under can access the tournament grounds free with paid adult admission, excluding access to hospitality.***ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap — the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Expresson Facebook ( www.facebook.com/theamexgolf ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit www.theamexgolf.com for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.ABOUT PGA TOURBy showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.###

