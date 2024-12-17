Specialty Materials first success in Switzerland at JEC World 2024

Specialty Materials, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, is a woman-owned manufacturer of Boron & Silicon Carbide Fiber Products for applications in aerospace, space, sporting goods and gas turbine engines.

The U.S. Commercial Service Boston has been working with Specialty Materials since 2016 informing the company about U.S. Commercial Service programs and activities at JEC World in France.

The company walked the JEC World show in 2023 and met with the U.S. Commercial Service team working at the U.S. Pavilion to discuss opportunities and visibility that the show provides to companies willing to find international commercial partners and new end-users.

The three-day JEC World Paris 2024 event welcomed 43,500+ professional visitors from more than 100 countries and featured 1,300 exhibitors on the show floor. To enhance exhibitor visibility, the U.S. Commercial Service created a list of JEC World U.S. exhibitors and shared them on LinkedIn and email, reaching out to international commercial partners and potential customers. CS France also invited local companies to personally meet with U.S. exhibitors at the event. This global promotion enabled the U.S. Commercial Service to engage with numerous potential foreign buyers and distributors, resulting in several productive on-site meetings.

To enhance U.S. exhibitors market insights and connections before the event, CS Paris counselled 18 U.S. manufacturers in more than 90 meetings with buyers and partners from Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Turkey. CS Paris also arranged the visit of U.S. Ambassador Denise Campbell Bauer who provided remarks and inaugurated the U.S. Pavilion.

As a result of participating in the U.S. Pavilion, Specialty Materials reported sales of $650,000 to a company from Switzerland.