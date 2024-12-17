Duck Donuts Signs New Franchise Partner in the Philippines

Duck Donuts is a donut restaurant franchise that originated in Duck, North Carolina and is now based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. They have grown their international reach in markets across several continents.

Duck Donuts sought new partnerships in Asia for their innovative food experience franchise, so they joined Trade Winds ASEAN 2023, a trade mission organized by the U.S. Commercial Service (CS), where companies participated in business-to-business matchmaking across 6 different cities in Asia. Prior to Trade Winds, U.S. Commercial Service (CS) staff in the U.S. and overseas worked closely with Duck Donuts to conduct market assessments in the region, review market potential, and communicate Duck Donuts’ unique franchise opportunity to potential partners. CS Manila also invited local press to meet with Duck Donuts, resulting in multiple articles being published emphasizing Duck Donuts’ search for a franchising partner in the Philippines.

As a result of local press coverage, facilitated by CS Manila, Duck Donuts received multiple requests to establish a franchise agreement from interested parties. Duck Donuts identified and signed an agreement with Manila-based Bravo Food Corp. to open 25 locations throughout the Philippines over the next six years. CS Manila offered continued support after Trade Winds in collaboration with CS Harrisburg. In November 2023, Duck Donuts visited the Philippines and signed the agreement at the CS Manila offices with representatives from the office in attendance.