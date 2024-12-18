Quorum Cyber: A Game-Changing Year of Expansion Across North America

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today underscored its North American expansion in a game-changing year.In the past 12 months, the company has acquired Ontario-based cybersecurity company Difenda to extend its business operations across Canada and the U.S. and increased its headcount to over 330 team members. Quorum Cyber’s aspiration remains—to become Microsoft’s leading cybersecurity partner worldwide.From December 31, 2023, to December 2024, Quorum Cyber increased its revenue rate by 45% from $28.1 million to $40.7 million, its headcount by 49% from 225 to 336, and its recurring customer numbers by 54% from 101 to 156.In September, Quorum Cyber announced the most notable news in its eight-year history: the acquisition of Difenda, a Canada-headquartered, full-stack Microsoft Security managed services company. This strategic move underscores Quorum Cyber's growth momentum and strengthens its global position as a leader of Microsoft Security services. Customers now have access to an unrivaled range of end-to-end cybersecurity services delivered by an international team of over 330 highly qualified experts.Another 2024 milestone, Charlesbank, a U.S.-based private equity firm, injected fresh investment into Quorum Cyber in June 2024. This partnership propels Quorum Cyber’s drive to elevate existing services while offering exciting and innovative new services to its global customer base.Revamping Managed Security Services; Launching New OnesIn 2024, Quorum Cyber revamped its range of managed services to help defend customers of any size in any sector—wherever they are on their cybersecurity journey. Clarity Defend, Clarity Extend, Clarity Protect, and Clarity Data help to safeguard organizations from the ever-evolving threat landscape. The company also added a Cyber Resilience Assessment to give customers a deep understanding of their current cybersecurity posture and risk exposure. As a threat-led cybersecurity leader, the company also recruited a dedicated threat-hunting team to hunt cyber threats to stop adversaries in their tracks proactively.Awards and AccoladesIn March 2024, Microsoft announced that Quorum Cyber was a double-award finalist for the Security MSSP of the Year and Security Customer Champion in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards . This was the second consecutive year the company made the last round for two Microsoft Excellence Awards, reaching the final of Security Services Innovator and Security Changemaker in 2023.Further boosting its credentials with Microsoft, Quorum Cyber was awarded the Microsoft Information Protection and Governance specialization, which validates the company as a leading partner for data security and Microsoft Purview-related services. Quorum Cyber now holds three Microsoft Security specializations: Threat Protection, Cloud Security, and Information Protection and Governance.In addition, Quorum Cyber also announced its new status as a Microsoft FastTrack-ready partner. This designation makes the company a premier security solutions provider, offering unmatched expertise in deploying and managing Microsoft Security technologies.In October 2024, MSSP Alert, a leading online resource focused on managed security services providers (MSSPs) and the broader cybersecurity ecosystem, placed Quorum Cyber at 50th place in its annual MSSP league table, a benchmark for service excellence and innovation. Difenda was ranked 56th in 2024.Recognized and Respected ServicesAnother notable occurrence for Quorum Cyber was Gartner naming the company in its 2024 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response. The guide provides in-depth studies, best practices, and trend analysis to improve business performance. Gartner recognized Quorum Cyber as being:-Consistently visible to Gartner clients (based on inquiries).-Variable in size and distribution to reflect the buying population.-Having a clear end-user and outcome-focused offering distinct from pure technology-driven offerings.The Gartner recognition is a significant testament to Quorum Cyber’s managed detection and response (MDR) market position.Intelligence Breakthroughs and Fresh Thought LeadershipIn early 2024, the company launched its second annual Threat Intelligence Outlook report to provide a strategic overview of developing cyber threats, where they originate from, why, and how they will likely surface and manifest throughout the calendar year. The Quorum Cyber Global Cyber Risk Outlook Report 2025 will follow this in January.In the summer of 2024, the company’s Incident Response and Threat Intelligence teams worked together to discover a new malware variant, SharpRhino. This discovery gained significant publicity in the international cyber security community because the malware is a new remote access trojan (RAT) used by the cybercrime group Hunters International to breach corporate networks.In addition, the company launched its first whitepaper, Transforming Security Spending: A Forward-Looking Guide for CISOs, looking at the myriad challenges that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) face today and offers a better way for them to manage budgets while strengthening their organization’s cyber security and cyber resilience. Quorum Cyber also published The Ultimate Cyber Security Playbook for Private Equity-Backed Firms: A Checklist for Company Chairs, which provides crucial insights for company chairs to protect investments from costly cyber-attacks.Ready To Help In 2025The company’s transformation in 2024 extended its capabilities and range of services to help protect more global organizations in 2025. Quorum Cyber continues its aim to become:-The leading Microsoft specialist partner in Europe.-One of Microsoft’s Top 10 security partners worldwide.-A $1 billion company by the end of 2027 and one of the first British cyber unicorns.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK and North America with over 200 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a Microsoft Security Partner of the Year 2024 finalist. In September 2024, Quorum Cyber acquired Difenda, a Canadian-based Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, underscoring the business’ momentum and strengthening its position as a global leader of Microsoft Security services. For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at info@quorumcyber.us.###

