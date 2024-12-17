Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Endorses the United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , endorses H.R.5988 - United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief ActAs the leading advocate for America’s Hispanic-owned businesses, the USHBC understands that to compete with China and ensure a growing and expansive economy, important steps must be taken to bolster domestic production as well as our relationship with Taiwan. The United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act helps to accomplish that.Palomarez states: “Double-taxing American and Taiwanese businesses and workers stifles production, innovation, and growth. In order to compete with China and maintain our economic prowess, our alliance with Taiwan, specifically pertaining to trade, business, and economic interests, must be strengthened. This bill helps ease an undue burden on businesses and workers, allowing them to streamline operations and bolster production. Should this legislation pass, not only will production improve, but so will trade, which is critical for key products like semiconductor chips. In realizing the need for the double tax to end and our need for economic strength, I call on Congress to pass this critical piece of legislation. I applaud Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) and the nearly three dozen other cosponsors for seeing through this legislation as well as Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) for leading the charge in the Senate.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.

