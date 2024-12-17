Nebraska Osteopathic Physician License Revoked Following Court-Martial for Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecent Viewing, Recording, Broadcasting
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Recently, Timothy Tesmer, Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer, revoked the license of Dr. Troy Dillon in response to a petition filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The petition to revoke Dillon’s medical license charged him with immoral or dishonorable conduct.
Dillon, an Osteopathic Physician in Nebraska, pled guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecent Viewing, Recording, and Broadcast.
Dillon was found guilty of the commission of a lewd act upon a child in Florida and of the commission of a lewd act upon a child at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. He was also found guilty of recording a woman without her consent.
These crimes were committed in Nebraska and Florida. After committing these crimes, Dillon was stationed in Misawa, Japan, where he was court-martialed by the Air Force. Dillon was sentenced to 46 months of confinement.
