New Maryland Clean Marina Certified in Anne Arundel County

December 17, 2024

Facility meets standards to improve local water quality and help restore the Chesapeake Bay

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has certified Gingerville Marina Center in Anne Arundel County as the newest Maryland Clean Marina.

The department awards this designation to marinas that comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and voluntarily adopt a significant portion of recommended best practices in the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook. There are now 144 certified Clean Marinas in Maryland, representing about 30% of the marinas in the state.

To meet the award’s criteria, the marina management implemented required storm water sampling, installed new plantings near the water’s edge, updated rules for contractors and boaters to control pollutants, and cleaned several storm water traps and drains. They recently installed a new sewage pumpout station and improved their spill response kit as well.

Maryland DNR photo

“The improvements this marina made will directly improve the quality of the stormwater that runs off the property,” said Clean Marina Program Manager Donna Morrow. “Additionally, Gingerville Marina has reduced the risks of accidents and spills and improved the site for staff and customers.”

Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs of any size are encouraged to pursue Clean Marina certification. The Clean Marina tools, including the Guidebook and Award Checklist, are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Free resources and technical assistance to marinas seeking the award are also available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Questions can be sent to donna.morrow@maryland.gov