Last Minute Gift Idea for Eco-Friendly Travelers: A Gift Card That Makes Outdoor Adventures Planet Positive

The Lodestar Gift Card is available in increments of $20, $50, $75 and $100 and is delivered via email, so it will arrive in plenty of time for Christmas.

Whether these gift cards are used for trip planning or supporting community conservation efforts in the outdoor spaces we love, this gift is as impactful as it is thoughtful.” — Alicia Roessler

MCCALL, IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodestar, an outdoor adventure app designed for those who want to give back while they explore, has proudly launched an online shop just in time for the holiday gift giving season.Outdoor adventurers can be notoriously picky about their gear, making gift giving a challenge. The new Lodestar Gift Card solves that problem by giving outdoor explorers a simple way to protect the special places they love to visit.Lodestar is a free trip planning platform built to help travelers make their trips planet positive. Lodestar features user-friendly planning tools, measures the impact of a trip, and offers a simple format for users to offset those impacts by donating to trusted local grassroots organizations that are doing valuable work in the communities they explore.Lodestar thoroughly vets every impact partner to ensure that 100% of each donation supports their on-the-ground efforts and benefits local communities."Currently, only 3% of all charitable donations go to conservation and climate nonprofits,” says co-founder Alicia Roessler, an environmental attorney experienced in working with nonprofits focused on preserving public lands and waters. “We believe that by simplifying the process of donating to grassroots organizations, we can encourage more outdoor enthusiasts to contribute."The Lodestar Gift Card is available in increments of $20, $50, $75 and $100. It’s delivered digitally at the time of purchase, or the gift giver can select for it to be delivered to the recipient via email closer to Christmas or other special occasions like birthdays or Valentines Day.“We appreciate that Lodestar allows outdoor adventurers to see the carbon footprint of their travel and help inform decisions that may reduce that footprint.” said Idaho Conservation League (ICL) philanthropy liaison, Courtney Hamilton. ICL is just one of the nonprofit Impact Partners that have been thoroughly vetted by the Lodestar team.Key features of the free Lodestar app include:- Easy Trip Planning in One Place: Users can create and save detailed trip plans, routes, and 3D maps, along with reserving campsites straight from the app.- Connect and Collaborate: Travelers can share and vote on trip ideas with partners and document their journey with integrated trip journals for easy sharing of memories and photos.- Capture and Reuse: Lodestar’s Adventure Library allows users to save and reuse itineraries, packing lists, and other travel details for future adventures.- Built-In Sustainability: The app tracks travel impact and offers options to offset activities, including supporting local nonprofits and making donations to environmental partners.- Free and Ad-Free: The Lodestar App is available at no charge and all accounts include full access to all features. The app is also ad-free.Gift givers and those you dare to explore better can Gift givers and those you dare to explore better can Download the FREE Lodestar App Here

