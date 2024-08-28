Idaho Conservation Groups Partner with Lodestar App to Help Outdoor Enthusiasts Protect Idaho’s Public Lands & Waters

A group of SBFC volunteers pushing a fallen tree out of the trail corridor in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. The White Clouds mountain range was threatened by mining and timber industries prior to becoming a Wilderness Area in 2015 thanks to decades of work by the Idaho Conservation League. ICL staffers hanging the first signs in the Cecil D Andrus White Clouds Wilderness Area in 2015 after decades of work to protect the mountain range.

Easy to Use App Empowers Outdoor Adventurers to Make Their Travels Climate Positive

MCCALL, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodestar, a new outdoor adventure app designed for those who want to give back while they explore, is excited to announce new partnerships with the Idaho Conservation League (ICL) and the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation (SBFC). These collaborations further Lodestar’s ongoing commitment to promote regenerative outdoor recreation in a user-friendly way.“We are thrilled to partner with the Idaho Conservation League and the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation,” said Alicia Roessler, co-founder and CEO of Lodestar. “These two organizations share the same core values as Lodestar -- inspiring people to turn their good intentions into meaningful action and protecting the wild places where we play.”Planning sustainable outdoor adventures can be time-consuming. Lodestar, a free, comprehensive platform for seamless adventure planning, is leading the way in integrating sustainability practices into outdoor recreation. With user-friendly planning tools and top-tier features, the app empowers users to support trusted local grassroots organizations that are doing valuable work in the communities they explore.Lodestar thoroughly vets every impact partner to ensure that 100% of each donation supports their on-the-ground efforts and benefits local communities."Currently, only 3% of all charitable donations go to conservation and climate nonprofits,” says Roessler, an environmental attorney with extensive experience working with nonprofits focused on preserving public lands and waters. “We believe that by simplifying the process of donating to grassroots organizations, we can encourage more outdoor enthusiasts to contribute."The Idaho Conservation League, dedicated to protecting Idaho’s environment and natural resources, and the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, which works to preserve and restore the wild lands of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will be instrumental in enhancing the reach of the app’s sustainability initiatives and local impact.“When people experience Idaho’s pristine waters, dark night skies, large swaths of untouched land, and vast populations of wildlife, they can’t help but want to preserve those for future generations,” said ICL Philanthropy Liaison Courtney Hamilton. “We appreciate that Lodestar allows outdoor adventurers to see the carbon footprint of their travel and help inform decisions that may reduce that footprint.”“The ease with which Lodestar connects recreationalists with local nonprofits is wonderful,” says Caitlin Straubinger, Communications and Development Director for SBFC. “Fostering a sense of connection with public lands motivates individuals to join or support conservation efforts, and Lodestar makes it easy for them to find local organizations to support, ensuring that their impact is offset in a more direct way than it would be otherwise.”About LodestarLodestar is a cutting-edge travel planning app designed for outdoor enthusiasts, combining detailed trip planning tools with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. The app facilitates easy planning, sustainability tracking, and collaborative features to enhance the outdoor adventure experience.Key features of the free Lodestar app include:- Easy Trip Planning in One Place: Users can create and save detailed trip plans, routes, and maps, as well as save reservations and trail information from various sources.- Connect and Collaborate: Travelers can share and vote on trip ideas with partners, and document their journey with integrated trip journals for easy sharing of memories.- Capture and Reuse: Lodestar’s Adventure Library allows users to save and reuse itineraries, packing lists, and other travel details for future adventures.- Built-In Sustainability: The app tracks travel impact and offers options to offset activities, including supporting local nonprofits and making donations to environmental partners.- Free and Ad-Free: The Lodestar App is available at no charge and all accounts include full access to all features. The app is also add-free.Additional impact partners include: Leave No Trace, SeaTrees, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, Wilderness Youth Program, Sage Trail Alliance, and the Payette Lakes Ski Club.Dare to explore better: Download the FREE Lodestar App Here About the Idaho Conservation LeagueThe Idaho Conservation League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Idaho’s natural environment through advocacy, education, and community engagement. With a focus on preserving the state’s air, water, wildlife and wildlands, ICL works to ensure a healthy environment for future generations. www.idahoconservation.org About the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church FoundationThe Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to stewarding the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness areas and surrounding wildlands. The foundation supports conservation efforts and promotes sustainable practices and volunteerism to protect these treasured landscapes. www.selwaybitterroot.org #################Photos Available for Media Use: Download here CAPTION INFO: Courtesy Selway Bitterroot Frank Church FoundationVolunteers on Marble Creek Trail-- A group of SBFC volunteers after completing an 8-day hitch on the Marble Creek Trail in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.Volunteers clearing a log-- A group of SBFC volunteers pushing a fallen/cut tree out of the trail corridor in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.Jersey & Alex-- SBFC trail crew members cutting a fallen tree out of the trail corridor in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.CAPTION INFO: Courtesy Idaho Conservation League unless otherwise notedWhite Clouds-- The White Clouds mountain range was threatened by mining and timber industries prior to becoming a Wilderness Area in 2015 thanks to decades of work by the Idaho Conservation League. Photo Credit: Ed Cannady.Wilderness - ICL staffers hanging the first signs in the Cecil D Andrus White Clouds Wilderness Area in 2015 after decades of work to protect the mountain range.Dark Skies - In 2017, ICL helped establish the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve - the first of its kind in the U.S. Photo Credit: Ed Cannady.Water - ICL's Water Quality Monitoring Program volunteers collect water sample data on Lake Pend Oreille that helps inform pollution prevention and cleanup.####################Media Contacts:####################Idaho Conservation League:Abby Urbanekaurbanek@idahoconservation.org+1 208-345-6933 ext. 214idahoconservation.orgSelway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation:Caitlin Straubingercstraubinger@selwaybitterroot.org+1 208-781-2304selwaybitterroot.org

