Several FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Georgia Closing This Week
ATLANTA –FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Chatham, Toombs, and Columbia counties are closing this week, and a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Candler County has been extended until the end of this week.
Regular hours at all centers are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays.
Chatham County -- Closing permanently 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19:
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road
Savannah, GA 31405
Toombs County -- Closing permanently 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19:
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436
Columbia County -- Closing permanently 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20:
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 20
Columbia County Emergency Mgt. Agency
650 Ronald Reagan Drive
Evans, GA 30809
Candler County – Extended until 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
Candler Recreation Center
621 W. Pine St.
Metter, GA 30439
Although these recovery centers are closing, FEMA is still here to support recovery in Georgia. Survivors may visit any open recovery center to get one-on-one help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their applications and learn about the appeals process. To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.
