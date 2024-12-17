Submit Release
MHP operation in Superior results in illicit drug seizures and multiple arrests

SUPERIOR – Montana Highway Patrol troopers in Superior conducted an interdiction operation from December 2 – 6 to get illicit drugs, firearms used in drug trafficking crimes, and fugitives off the streets. The operations are conducted at various times across the state to combat the drug and crime uptick in Montana.

During the operation, troopers seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills and 14 grams of fentanyl powder, 35 grams of methamphetamine, and three illegal firearms. They also arrested 5 fugitives, issued 19 drug citations, and made 167 traffic stops.

“Our mission at the Montana Highway Patrol is to keep Montanans safe. I’m proud of the work our troopers did in Superior to get illegal drugs and criminals off the streets in order to keep our communities safe,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.

