Branching Minds Wins Excellence in Equity Award for Best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branching Minds , a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, has won an Excellence in Equity Industry Impact Award from the American Consortium for Equity in Education as the best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution.The Excellence in Equity Industry Impact Awards recognize PK-12 companies, organizations, leaders, and products whose demonstrated results and impact have advanced educational equity, access, and outcomes for learners. This award celebrates Branching Minds’ invaluable contributions to K-12 education and its deep commitment to empowering educators with the right tools to support students—equitably and effectively.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the American Consortium for Equity in Education,” said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds. “This award aligns with and affirms Branching Minds’ mission to help educators create a path to academic and personal success for every learner. We believe in the transformative power of education technology, and this recognition motivates us to continue advancing equity in K-12 education while driving positive change for both educators and students.”Since its founding in 2013, Branching Minds has stood out as the only teacher-first Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform that integrates actionable data, collaboration tools, and evidence-based solutions. This comprehensive approach enables educators to identify individual student learning needs, provide research-based intervention support, and track progress, ensuring every student receives the necessary academic and behavioral support to succeed.“Congratulations to all the deserving winners of the Industry Impact Awards, and a heartfelt thank you for the work you do to support educators and students,” said Maia Appleby, communications and editorial director for the American Consortium for Equity in Education. “It’s a joy to announce these winners, highlight their meaningful contributions to education, and it will be just as exciting to see what they do next.”For more information about the Excellence in Equity Industry Impact Awards, including the full list of recipients, please visit: www.ace-ed.org/industry-impact-2024/ About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit https://branchingminds.com

