Boston Saves and World Reader Encourage Early Childhood Literacy with Free Reading App

Holidays are an exciting time and we have an early gift to help keep your children entertained and learning during their school break! Free books to download in English and Spanish!

Boston Saves and Worldreader – a nonprofit whose mission is to get children reading so they can reach their potential – invites you to download the BookSmart reading app, which improves comprehension, digital literacy, and emotional literacy skills for children ages 3-12 years old. BookSmart includes thousands of books in multiple languages; anytime, anywhere access on any device.

To sign up, scan the QR code below, create a free account, and use code REBO!

On the app, you can find easy instructions in English and Spanish, plus a list of 7 books per week for 5 weeks of reading! Click on titles from Sports Heros to Best Friends to El color del amor and print out the Book Tracker so your child can color in a box for every book read.

Happy Holidays and Happy Reading from everyone at Boston Saves and Worldreader!