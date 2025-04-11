Planning Department Advances New Squares + Streets Zoning in Roslindale Square

April 10, 2025 - The Planning Department this month recommended approval of new Squares + Streets zoning for Roslindale Square, real estate actions, and five new development projects to the BPDA Board. All were approved. The newly approved development projects represent approximately 588,382 square feet (SF), will create 591 new residential units, including 87 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 539 construction jobs and 15 permanent jobs. These projects will make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Planning and Zoning

Roslindale Squares + Streets Zoning advances to Zoning Commission

The Planning Department advanced new Squares + Streets zoning for Roslindale Square through the BPDA Board. It will next need to be approved by the Zoning Commission before being implemented. The new Squares + Streets zoning districts are aimed at creating a more mixed-use neighborhood center that supports walkability, small businesses, outdoor gathering spaces, and new housing growth. This new zoning directly responds to the needs of the community advocated for through the Roslindale Square Small Area Plan, specifically the need to expand areas in Roslindale that allow and welcome more housing opportunity and small business activity. Each Squares + Streets district allows for mixed-use development and the creation of multifamily housing, which the plan identifies as appropriate along the major streets of the area, near the Roslindale Village MBTA Commuter Rail Station, and along nearby connecting streets.

The six districts range in height and density and were mapped onto certain areas of the plan area based on a year of community process and feedback from Roslindale residents on the small area plan, and additional two months of engagement on the proposed zoning map. The new zoning districts support creating more transit-oriented housing in the plan area. In addition, new zoning will overall make it easier to: build more housing in the area, make modifications to existing housing that will help preserve the existing supply and build generational wealth, create a backdrop for community development by allowing new cultural anchors in the plan area, and allow new growth and opportunities for small businesses.

Real Estate

Construction to begin on Charlestown Peace Park

The Board authorized a contract with the Haven Contracting Group for construction work to begin at the Charlestown Peace Park, with completion expected before the end of the year. In March of 2021, the City of Boston awarded the Charlestown Coalition, in conjunction with the Charlestown Preservation Society, a Community Preservation Award of $500,000 as an opportunity to fully design and build a renovated park to bring infrastructural improvements, new park furniture, and new plantings to the Peace Park. In order to facilitate the construction of the project, the BPDA acquired the Peace Park property from MassDOT in April 2024. Planning Department staff have worked with community members and elected officials to identify additional funds for the remainder of the construction cost. The scope of the work includes clearing and remediating the site, putting in new sidewalks and planters, and new seating to create a central gathering space. There will also be new landscaping and preservation of the existing, healthy trees. The Peace Park was originally dedicated to the late Robert McGrath, a beloved Charlestown resident who was the victim of community violence 30 years ago, and is now proposed as a gathering spot for community groups and serves as a space for reflecting, grieving, and celebrating loved ones lost to gun violence and drug addiction. Once construction is complete, the Peace Park will be transferred to the Parks and Recreation Department.

RFP to redevelop Chain Forge building in Charlestown

The Board authorized the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the publicly-owned Chain Forge building in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Community feedback over the past several months has shaped the development and design guidelines of the RFP, which focuses on the potential for the site to have a mix of uses, including public access and amenities. Additionally, proposals should include detailed plans for historic preservation and coastal resilience. Designs should include the restoration of the historical architecture of the property, which was originally built by the US Navy in 1904, and retain some of the historic chain-making equipment still on site. The RFP will be open to a variety of uses, including hotel, retail, arts and culture, or community use. Proposals should also prioritize sustainable and resilient development, equitable access to the waterfront, and community amenities.

Parcel R1 in Chinatown given final designation for redevelopment

The Board awarded final designation to the Asian Community Development Corporation (Asian CDC) for the redevelopment of a parking lot in Chinatown, what is known as Parcel R-1 or 49-63 Hudson Street. This lot will be converted into a 12-story affordable housing development made up of 110 rental and homeownership units, with the new Chinatown branch of the Boston Public Library (BPL) on the ground floor. The Article 80 project was originally approved in 2022. Disposition planning for this publicly owned parcel originally began in 2020.

Development Projects

1 Harvard Avenue project to resurrect former Great Scott music venue in Allston with housing above

Housing: 139 housing units, 21 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 105 construction jobs

Community: Return of beloved Great Scott music venue, rebuilding O’Brien’s Pub, public realm improvements

Sustainability: LEED Gold, Passive House housing, reduction of embodied carbon

Located in Allston, this project will resurrect the former Great Scott music venue and build eight floors of housing above it. Great Scott originally closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This development will include 139 new homes, 21 of which will be income-restricted, as well as new retail space, and a new O’Brien’s Pub on site. The Pub exists on site today as a smaller music venue. This project falls within the boundary of the Allston-Brighton Needs Assessment, which showed a need for creative spaces and performance venues in the neighborhood. As the project aims to reintroduce Great Scott and revitalize O’Brien’s Pub, two small-scale music venues, it will help create opportunities for emerging musicians and ensure that arts and cultural spaces can continue to serve the community. This project will make public realm improvements, such as safer and more accessible sidewalks, and adding new trees on site. In addition, the project will add a new public art mural on the building in consultation with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. This project will contribute $49,000 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system, and $86,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department for the maintenance of nearby green spaces.

Former radio station site at 83 Leo Birmingham Parkway to become 333 new homes in Brighton

Housing: 333 residential units, 52 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 325 construction jobs

Community: New open space, connection to adjacent neighborhood, biking amenities

Sustainability: Passive House, Zero Net Carbon Ready, LEED Gold, all-electric building

This project will demolish and redevelop what was formerly space for various radio stations into 333 new homes in Brighton, 52 of which will be income-restricted. This project falls within the boundary of the Allston-Brighton Needs Assessment, which showed a need for more affordable housing in the area. This project will make various improvements to the public realm including: a new connection between Leo Birmingham Parkway and Soldier Field Place, a new public plaza with trees to mitigate heat island effect, better sidewalks, and 100 new trees across the site. The project will also provide a new bikeshare station on site.

36 Parker Hill Avenue project to bring new homes to Mission Hill

Housing: 38 residential units, six income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 29 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: All electric building

This project will build a new five-story residential building in Mission Hill on what is currently a parking lot. The building will contain 38 new homes, six of which will be income-restricted, and will be a mix of studios and two-bedroom apartments. The project will improve the public realm by improving accessibility to the site, creating a new crosswalk, adding new street trees, and new open space on site. In addition, this project will contribute $10,450 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

Project at 586-598 Canterbury Street in Roslindale will build new housing

Housing: 46 residential units, eight income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 43 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: All electric building, Passive House

Located in Roslindale, this project will create 46 new one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, eight of which will be income-restricted. The project will improve the public realm by adding new trees, enhancing sidewalks on site, and continuing clean-up and maintenance of Canterbury Brook buffer by removing invasive species. This project will contribute $12,650 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

98-100 Condor Street project to create new housing in East Boston

Housing: 35 residential units

Jobs: Approximately 37 construction jobs

Community: Funding for transportation infrastructure, public realm improvements

Sustainability: Heat island mitigation, EV charging stations, adaptive reuse of existing building

What was formerly a manufacturing building in East Boston will be renovated and converted into 35 new apartments. The project is in full compliance with PLAN: East Boston and its resulting zoning. To improve the public realm, the project will provide new, accessible and improved sidewalks on site and the project vicinity, as well as new street trees to mitigate urban heat island effect, and a new crosswalk across Condor Street. The project will contribute $9,625 to the Boston Transportation Department to support the bikeshare system.

In addition to these projects, the board approved: