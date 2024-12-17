Retirement celebration for Tammy Henriksen

On December 20th, from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M., the Walsh County Courthouse will celebrate the retirement of Tammy Henriksen. Tammy began her employment on January 6, 1992. In the past 32 years, Tammy has worked in the offices of the County Court, Clerk of District Court, Juvenile Court and, finally, is ending her career in service to the North Dakota judicial system as an Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriptionist.

