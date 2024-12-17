Value of Agri-Food Exports to United Arab Emirates Sees Increase From 2023

CANADA, December 17 - Released on December 17, 2024

For the period of January to October 2024, Saskatchewan exported $322 million worth of agri-food products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a 19 per cent increase from the same period in 2023.

Saskatchewan exported $174 million in lentils to UAE, achieving a 31 per cent increase over the same period last year. Lentils are by far the province's top agri-food export to the UAE this year, responsible for 54 per cent of our exports to that market.

"The growth of agri-food exports to the UAE demonstrates the ongoing success of Saskatchewan's strategy to strengthen our international agri-food export markets," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "Saskatchewan producers continue to provide sustainable, high-quality agri-food products to address global food security."

Other top agri-food exports to the UAE include canola seed ($56 million) and non-durum wheat ($33 million).

“Saskatchewan’s network of International Trade and Investment offices, including our UAE office, are essential for Saskatchewan producers to expand access into new global markets,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. “It is more import important than ever to diversify and grow our export markets. Our Province’s producers provide the food and energy security the world needs. I look forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the UAE and further increase bi-lateral trade, bringing new investment and creating more jobs for Saskatchewan people.”

Saskatchewan has already surpassed its 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in agri-food exports with total shipments of $20.2 billion for 2023. Last year marked the fourth year in a row where the province achieved record agri-food exports.

Saskatchewan exports totaled over $102 billion for 2022 and 2023 combined. This is an increase of more than 52 per cent from the previous two-year period, and the highest export numbers in the province's history.

-30-

For more information, contact: