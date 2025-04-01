Funding Available for First Nations And Métis Community Partnership Projects

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2025

Eligible Organizations and Groups can Apply for Funding up to $45,000 from the First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects Fund

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is announcing that grant applications are open for the First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects fund. Grants up to $45,000 are available for innovative, community based First Nations and Métis projects that promote safe communities, strong families, student achievement or economic growth.

“Our government is proud to deliver support to First Nations and Métis communities and organizations for projects that directly benefit Indigenous people throughout the province,” Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. “These projects, led by Indigenous communities and organizations, help build safe communities, support strong families, improve student achievement and drive economic growth, supporting a stronger Saskatchewan."

The spring deadline to submit project applications under the First Nations and Métis Community Partnership Projects fund is May 31.

This grant program is open to:

First Nation Band Councils and Tribal Councils;

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan locals and regions;

Indigenous representative organizations and Indigenous non-profit organizations;

Municipalities; and

Non-Indigenous non-profit organizations seeking authentic partnerships with Indigenous communities or whose primary programs/services benefit First Nations or Métis clientele.

In 2024-25, nine community partnership projects received a combined total of more than $200,000 in funding. In 2025-26, $400,000 in support is being made available through the fund.

For full eligibility requirements, to submit an application, or view a list of previously funded projects, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

