DPH, SCDMH, DAODAS Emphasize Importance of Mental Health Ahead of Holiday Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 17, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) in emphasizing the importance of mental health care during the holiday season.

While the holidays signal joy and festivity for some, for others they can increase feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness, which can impact mental health and lead to an increase in substance use.

“It cannot be lost on us that when we report the numbers of deaths related to mental health and substance use, we are reporting on the loss of people who were fathers, mothers, sons and daughters,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DPH Interim Director. “Along with our partners, we want to ensure that all South Carolinians know that there are resources available to help you during the holiday season and throughout the year. You are not alone, and help is available.”

SCDMH offers a variety of resources for South Carolinians struggling with mental health issues year-round.

Hopeful Minds, provided by SCDMH, is a free online platform that brings together expert-rated and vetted videos, podcasts, apps, online programs, books and articles all in one easy-to-use place. Confidential and available 24/7, Hopeful Minds helps users learn new skills, understand their own mental health, take a mental health assessment, and browse a library of thousands of mental well-being resources. Visit hopefulminds.crediblemind.com to get started.

SCDMH has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to provide an online Interactive Screening Program – a safe and easy service that allows users to anonymously take a Self-Check Questionnaire and connect with a professional counselor in South Carolina who can provide guidance, support, and resources to help connect them with mental health and addiction services. This service is now available to all residents of South Carolina 18 years of age and older at hope.connectsyou.org.

For those under 18, SCDMH and the South Carolina Department of Child Advocacy have partnered to provide Hope Connects SC Kids, a safe, convenient, free service that allows parents and guardians to anonymously take a self-check questionnaire on behalf of their child and connect with a caring professional who will provide guidance, support, and resources to access mental and behavioral health services for youth. Visit hope.connectssckids.org to complete a screener with or on behalf of your child. To find your local SCDMH community mental health center, call (800) 763-1024 or visit scdmh.org.

For people experiencing mental health crises, SCDMH’s SC Mobile Crisis is available 24/7/365, statewide. Local Mobile Crisis Teams assess the crisis and can respond on-site, with law enforcement, when appropriate. Reach Mobile Crisis at (833) 364-2274.

Also available 24/7/365 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or 988. This line is for anyone in need of crisis help, nationwide, and can be reached by calling or texting 988.

To learn more about these and other mental health supports, visit scdmh.org/resources.

“While the holidays are certainly a time of family and closeness for many, we must remember that many of us experience them very differently,” said Dr. Robert Bank, SCDMH Acting State Director. “Whether it’s economic pressures, family and social obligations, or feeling overwhelmed, it can be a challenging time. Please remember the most important gift you can give yourselves and those who love you is taking care of your health – both physical and mental.”

About 451,000 people in South Carolina suffer from substance-related problems, according to DAODAS. The holidays can include triggers for the use of alcohol and other substances, but they can also give adults the chance to have meaningful conversations with the young people in their lives about substance use and misuse.

“With young people at home during holiday breaks from school, parents, grandparents and other caregivers have perfect opportunities to have open conversations with children, teens and young adults about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and vaping,” said DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby. “We know that preventing substance use and misuse before they take place is critical, which is why conversations about these topics can be lifesaving.”

To help adults start this communication, last year DAODAS launched OpenConversationSC.com, which serves as a resource center to help parents know how to talk with their kids about a variety of topics.

DPH is also highlighting the availability of Overdose (OD) Safety Kits at health departments across the state.

Each OD Safety Kit available at DPH health departments contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, five xylazine test strips, educational materials on how to use everything included and guidance for how to identify an opioid overdose. The naloxone in the kits is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, potentially saving a person’s life. The fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in different types of drugs. Xylazine test strips can detect the presence of xylazine, which is a harmful sedative that can create painful wounds on the body.

To check the availability of OD Safety Kits at a DPH health department, find contact information for calling ahead on the DPH website. The safety kits are free, and you are not required to answer any questions. To find free naloxone doses and fentanyl test strips available at other Community Distributors, visit justplainkillers.com. For services to treat addiction, visit daodas.sc.gov or embracerecoverysc.com.

###