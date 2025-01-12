Gloria Schulz Events Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gloria Schulz Events, a premier wedding planning company based in Atlanta, has been honored with a renowned 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award. This accolade, hosted by Gbj.com, celebrates businesses that go above and beyond in their industries, as voted on by their customers.This recognition reflects the trust and admiration Gloria Schulz Events has earned from couples across Atlanta and the Southeast. Known for their ability to seamlessly blend a couple’s dreams with meticulous logistics, Gloria Schulz Events has redefined the wedding planning experience.“This award belongs to every couple who believed in us and allowed us to be part of their special day,” says founder Gloria Schulz. “It’s a reminder of why we do what we do—to create unforgettable, stress-free celebrations filled with joy and meaning.”Gloria Schulz Events’ story began in 2015 when Gloria helped plan her daughter’s Atlanta wedding. The challenges of organizing a long-distance celebration ignited a passion for logistics and event design. This transformative experience led her to launch Gloria Schulz Events in 2019. Since then, the company has been committed to delivering what Gloria calls “Custom Plans for Exceptional Celebrations.”At Gloria Schulz Events, no detail is too small. The team takes pride in guiding couples through the often-overwhelming planning process with precision and care. Their services include everything from organizing timelines and coordinating vendors to managing day-of logistics. Couples can also access user-friendly online tools designed to simplify the process.By focusing on building personal connections with their clients, Gloria Schulz Events ensures every wedding reflects the unique vision of the couple. Their mission is to turn dreams into reality while allowing couples to relax and fully enjoy their big day.Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award by customer votes underscores the meaningful relationships Gloria and her team have fostered. For them, the recognition is as much about the bonds they’ve built as it is about the successful events they’ve executed.Looking ahead, Gloria Schulz Events is excited to continue delivering heartfelt, creative, and highly personalized wedding planning services. This award marks not only a proud milestone but also a stepping stone toward even greater achievements in the future.

