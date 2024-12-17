Auckland Dentist Explains the Differences Between Porcelain Veneers and Composite Veneers

Dr Clarence Tam, a leading Auckland cosmetic dentist, outlines the distinctions between porcelain and composite veneers when repairing mild dental flaws.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not all smile imperfections affect function or the ability to bite, but this doesn’t mean cosmetic flaws in the teeth are not a cause for concern. Chips in the enamel, deep discoloration, gaps, and spacing issues can cause significant embarrassment and insecurity for patients, even to the point where some men and women hide their teeth when talking or laughing. These minor imperfections may detract from one’s smile, but can be easily addressed with dental veneers — a minimally invasive restoration that can be completed in two appointments or less and lasts for years. Dr Clarence Tam, a leading AACD-accredited dentist in Auckland , describes the various veneer options available, including the differences between porcelain and composite restorations.In general, porcelain veneers are considered to be most favorable for patients whose goals include the repair of minor dental flaws. A porcelain veneer provides a similar sheen and translucency to natural tooth enamel, allowing the restoration to blend in harmoniously with the rest of your teeth. After some mild tooth preparation, the veneer is bonded to the front of the affected tooth with a durable cement, effectively hiding chips, gaps, staining, and cracks. When compared to other veneer options, porcelain can provide very enduring results and last well into the future. Composite veneers can also be an effective and affordable option to correct cosmetic tooth damage. While they do not offer the same strength as dental porcelain, composite veneers can still conceal the same concerns as porcelain veneers. Best of all, they can be a much more economical veneer option for those who would like to improve mild dental imperfections without the costs of more expensive treatments. While they can be an excellent restoration, composite material typically doesn’t last as long as dental porcelain and may require replacement in the future. Composite veneers typically also require more frequent replacement over time when compared to porcelain veneers. According to Dr Tam, the best veneer for your needs and goals can be determined during a consultation with an experienced and well-qualified dentist. Both can be incorporated into Digital Smile Design (DSD) software, where color, shape, and proportion can be tailored to your preferences. With either veneer, patients can often enjoy a brand new smile achieved without the need for surgery, anesthesia, or recovery time.About Clarence Tam, HBSc, DDS, AAACD, FIADFEDr Clarence Tam is a board-certified cosmetic dentist accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) — one of only two dentists in Australasia to hold this distinction. Dr Tam is also the Chairperson and Director of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, as well as a Fellow of the International Academy for DentoFacial Esthetics. In addition to performing cosmetic and restorative dentistry treatments at her practice, Dr Tam sits on the Advisory Board for Dental Asia and is extensively published both nationally and internationally. Dr Clarence Tam is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.clarencetam.co.nz/auckland-dentist-explains-the-differences-between-porcelain-veneers-and-composite-veneers/ ###Tam Dental GroupUpstairs, 18 Morrow StreetNewmarket, Auckland 1023(09) 524 83992A Fleet StreetDevonport, Auckland 0624(09) 445 4574Rosemont Media

