MSC Far East Delivers Care to Children’s Centers in the Philippines

Approximately 30 Military Sealift Command (MSC) civilian mariners (CIVMARs) partnered with Olongapo local organizations and visited two centers for children in order to interact with children and provide donations during a community outreach event in Olongapo, Philippines, Dec. 8, 2024.

The CIVMARs were from dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) and fleet replenishment oiler ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204).



They visited the Olongapo City Social Development Center for the Girls and the Niños Pag Asa Orphanage Center. The Olongapo Social Development Center provides refuge and rehabilitation for abused and orphaned girls, while Niños Pag Asa Orphanage Center helps provide the special needs of impoverished, malnourished, and sick children and young adults with disabilities and with deformities.

The two ships collected voluntary donations and purchased items such as rice, hygiene products, towels, games, and other food items for the two centers.

“The kids are very happy to receive visitors and gifts,” said Araceli Menor, executive director and co-founder of Niños Pag Asa Orphanage Center. “You can see it in their faces. It makes them feel that they are still part of the community and that they are not left behind.”

According to Menor, the orphanage, which houses 28 kids, was established in May 1984 with a military tie. She and a U.S. Marine Corps spouse started the program by going out to various towns to provide food to less fortunate kids. It shortly evolved into the development of the orphanage.

During the visit, each center’s kids engaged in an entertainment program. While some kids sang and played musical instruments, others choreographed dance routines to showcase their unique talents.



“I love helping the kids,” said Larry P. Ejan, steward utilityman, Charles Drew. “It makes me very emotional, but at the same time it makes me feel good helping those who need help most. There’s a lot of ways to help. It’s not just about the money you can give, it’s also about the amount of time you can spend with them. It makes them feel like they are still remembered and part of the community.”

The Social Development Center provides a safe haven for young girls who endured abuse and neglect, and offers them a nurturing environment, education, and psychological support to help them rebuild their lives.

“These visits are very important to the kids,” said Hana Linzaga, day care worker, Social Development Center. “Some of them don’t have families that visit them. So, these visitors are like their family. Additionally, the donations really help.”

While most members of the MSC were new to participating in community outreach events, some take every advantage to participate, when given the opportunity.



“I always try to go when there’s a humanitarian event, and I always think it’s great,” said Lorraine Ninete, purser, Rappahannock. “I have 18 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. So, when I look at these children, they remind me of mine. I always have a soft spot in my heart for them. I see a lot of these children and I want them to know that they are loved.”

MSC Far East organized the planning, coordination and execution, while the Charles Drew and Rappahannock crew members provided the donations.

“These events are an opportunity for the kids to receive all these different blessings,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, MSC Far East. “But for our CIVMARs, it’s an opportunity to stay a little humble and change their perspective in realizing that they do have a home, especially, when some of them are so far from loved ones during the holidays.”

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to U.S. forces and coalition partners, both at sea and on shore.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely engages and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the combined-joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 civil service mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

The events support and enhance the U.S. and Philippines’ shared commitment to unity, cooperation, and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.