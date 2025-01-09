Southern Shingle Roofing Wins 2024 Best of Georgia Award

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Shingle Roofing has been awarded a 2024 Best of Georgia Award, a recognition that underscores their unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The award, determined by votes from satisfied customers, highlights the company’s dedication to quality craftsmanship and its role as a trusted partner for builders, homeowners, and businesses.Southern Shingle Roofing began by providing high-quality roofing solutions for builders, ensuring that new constructions met the highest standards, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Recognizing the need for that same level of expertise in residential projects, the company expanded its offerings to include roof replacements, repairs, and additional services such as siding, gutters, and painting.The company’s approach is built on rigorous training, ensuring every team member exceeds building code and OSHA requirements. This attention to detail streamlines the inspection process and provides peace of mind to clients.What sets Southern Shingle Roofing apart is their focus on the customer experience. From in-home shingle consultations to insurance claim assistance, the company prioritizes making the roofing process straightforward and stress-free. Their expertise also extends to commercial properties, where they offer comprehensive solutions to ensure businesses operate under secure, well-maintained roofs.Southern Shingle Roofing has earned the trust of many prominent builders, including Rocklyn Homes and Cook Residential. However, it’s the support from individual homeowners and small businesses that has solidified their reputation in the community. The Best of Georgia Award signifies more than recognition; it celebrates the trust Southern Shingle Roofing has built over the years.With over 18 years of combined experience, Southern Shingle Roofing continues to uphold its slogan, “Setting new standards in roofing excellence.” Licensed by GARCA (#C23042), a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), and employing HAAG-certified inspectors, the company’s credentials reinforce its reputation for reliability and professionalism.This award fuels their drive to innovate and serve with integrity, ensuring every project exceeds expectations. As they celebrate this well-deserved recognition, Southern Shingle Roofing remains focused on delivering exceptional results for every project, large or small.

