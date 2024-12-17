Capital Exteriors & Renovations Discusses the Importance of Gutter Cleaning for the Winter Season

Capital Exteriors and Renovations, a property maintenance company in Charlotte, NC, shares tips and overview on the importance of seasonal gutter cleaning.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Exteriors & Renovations, LLC, a family-owned property management company , explains the importance of seasonal gutter cleaning for winter weather. While many home and property owners are unaware of seasonal winterization tasks, such as gutter cleaning, Capital Exteriors & Renovations offers insight into the importance of handling these tasks prior to the cold weather.“There are many reasons to tackle gutter cleaning before winter, and many home and property owners have no idea where to start or even why it’s important,” says Emily Foutz, COO. “Gutter cleaning can prevent many different issues including ice dams, foundation damage, pest infestations, gutter sagging, mold and mildew… and so many other problems. Handling this maintenance task can save a lot of money on emergency repairs.”Here are a few pointers on these issues:• Ice Dams: Ice dams are often due to clogged gutters. As water freezes in your gutters because of built up debris, the melting ice and snow is pushed underneath the shingles on your roof. This can contribute to mold, water stains, and leaks. Ice dams can also cause your gutters to detach from the edge of your roof, leading to expensive repairs.• Pest Infestations: While many think winter prevents pests, dirty gutters can offer critters a solid nesting ground and even lead to them entering your home. Most animals like damp, dark spaces. The rotting debris can also add mold and bacteria, further attracting insects and rodents. A simple gutter cleaning prior to cold weather can help prevent this issue.• Foundation Damage: When gutters overflow due to clogs, water pools around your foundation, leading to erosion, cracks, and possible flooding in your basement. Cleaning your gutters can protect your foundation from expensive damage during the winter months.• Roof Damage: Clogged gutters often cause roof damage. When water from the gutter overflows onto the roof, it begins to rot, leading to wet insulation eventually creating mildew and mold inside your home – a serious health concern that requires expensive fixes.• Fascia Damage: When gutters aren’t maintained, water will overflow and damage the fascia, the wood behind the gutter. If the fascia board becomes damaged or rots, expensive repairs will be essential.• While gutter cleanings are manageable for many people, Capital Exteriors & Renovations is ready to help you prepare for the upcoming season. We offer numerous services, including gutter cleaning and winterization.We offer our clients to take the pressure off during the holiday season by scheduling a free quote through the contact form here: https://capitalexteriors.us/contact/ About:Capital Exteriors and Renovations is a family-owned property maintenance company with over 12 years of experience. We are licensed and insured in North and South Carolina. Our offerings include residential and commercial maintenance, repair, and renovation services, as well as many other services. We take pride in our dedication to excellent service and strive to build long-lasting relationships with our customers. Our property management and contracting specialists use top-notch materials and consistent quality for each project.

