Logistics Plus Named to Newsweek's Excellence 1000 Index

Logistics Plus is among the leading companies recognized for customer service, social responsibility, and excellence.

The Excellence 1000 Index honors companies that balance strategic growth with a deep commitment to ethics, social responsibility, and sustainability.” — Nancy Cooper

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is honored to have been named by Newsweek to the 2nd annual Excellence 1000 Index, the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The Excellence 1000 Index lists the top 1000 companies that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings.In addition to making the overall list, Logistics Plus was rated 12th for excellence, 9th for customer service, and 12th for social responsibility among the 42 Transportation & Logistics companies that made the index within the Shipping & Trucking category.BPI determined the results after analyzing over half a million data points and creating a proprietary scoring system to measure everything from financial practices to customer reviews, ESG commitments, and more to build the 2nd annual Excellence 1000 Index.Please view the complete list and learn more about its methodology at https://excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org/lists/ The list also appears on the Newsweek website at https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/newsweek-excellence-index-2025 “Corporate success today goes beyond financial performance. The Excellence 1000 Index honors companies that balance strategic growth with a deep commitment to ethics, social responsibility, and sustainability. Together with our partner Best Practice Institute, we are proud to recognize these organizations redefining leadership in the corporate world.”—Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com

The world keeps changing. When change happens, Logistics Plus delivers.

