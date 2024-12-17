FlowBeams, the World’s First Affordable Laser-based Injection, to Showcase a Needle-Free Future at CES 2025

FlowBeams creator of BoldJet BoldJet by FlowBeams is the world’s first affordable laser-based injection FlowBeams' needle-free injection technology could prove to be a watershed moment in healthcare and aesthetic dermatology

ENSCHEDE, NETHERLANDS, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowBeams , creator of the BoldJet needle-free injection device, today announced plans to showcase its breakthrough medtech technology at CES 2025. The company’s innovative needle-free injection method offers a painless solution to injections and solves global issues around ‘needle phobia’ and needlestick injuries. It also will play a significant role in eliminating the 16 billion single-use syringes and 16 billion needles discarded annually worldwide. A CES 2025 Innovation Award honoree in the Beauty and Personal Care category, FlowBeams will showcase the potential of its technology at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel from 5-8:30 pm Pacific, and at CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025 as part of the NL Tech Pavilion delegation at the Venetian Expo, Eureka Park, Hall G, Booth 62100. View a short video about FlowBeams here. How BoldJet by FlowBeams Works.Created at the intersection of microfluidics, physics, and bioengineering, the patented FlowBeams technology uses laser-induced cavitation to generate fast microfluidic jets. BoldJet by FlowBeams redefines injection and vaccination technology through needle-free, high-precision liquid microjet delivery directly into the skin. BoldJet targets superficial skin layers with unparalleled accuracy, optimizing applications in medical injections, including vaccines and insulin, and aesthetic/cosmetic dermatology procedures such as Botoxand dermal fillers. The microjet technology ensures virtually painless, minimally invasive injections, enhancing safety and reliability. BoldJet’s streamlined application process reduces operational costs, minimizes waste and requires only basic medical training.According to the CDC, “as many as two-thirds of children and one-fourth of adults have strong fears around needles” — fears that lead to hundreds of millions of injections every year being delayed or avoided. In terms of waste, needles require heightened disposal measures, and many of the 32 billion syringes and needles used for injections every year end up in landfills or are burned. Needlestick injuries – which can spread multiple severe diseases, including Hepatitis B and HIV – are incredibly common. It’s estimated in the United States alone, there are up to 800K needlestick injuries every year — an issue that cannot be avoided with traditional needles. Designed specifically to address ‘needle phobia’, biotoxic waste, operational costs and needlestick injuries, BoldJet represents a significant technological advancement in the global healthcare market as an injection device that is both painless and needle-free.“Winning the prestigious CES Innovation Award is a testament to the enormous implications of the BoldJet by FlowBeams device,” said Lea Milovich, CEO and co-founder of FlowBeams. “The novel approach of BoldJet by FlowBeams fixes a critical component of the health sector. Our ambitions for BoldJet will fundamentally change how we think about patient care and healthcare worker safety while positively contributing to saving our planet.”Interested media, industry partners and investors are invited to schedule an appointment at CES 2025 to see FlowBeams’ breakthroughs. Contact flowbeams@wearemgp.com to set up a meeting at CES 2025; access the FlowBeams press kit here, or learn more at https://www.flowbeams.com About FlowBeamsBoldJet by FlowBeams is an incredible needle-free medtech injection device that uses a laser to deliver liquid microjets into the superficial layers of skin. The process is pain-free and faster than the use of traditional needles. It has the potential to eliminate the 32 million needles and single-use syringes that are discarded annually. FlowBeams is on the cusp of solving global issues around ‘needle-phobia,’ environmental waste and needlestick injuries with a device that is safe and simple to use and offers patients more personalized healthcare.A spin-off of the University of Twente (NL) in Enschede, FlowBeams’ technology has been maturing since 2016, and the team has received several significant prizes and European funding, including a highly competitive €2.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) in March 2024. Formally founded in October 2021, FlowBeams is a privately held company based in Enschede, The Netherlands. Follow FlowBeams on LinkedIn or learn more at https://flowbeams.com

